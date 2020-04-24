Africa is running out of tools to fight coronavirus as cases increase

Coronavirus cases in Africa have increased 43% in the past week, but its countries are lagging behind in the global rush for poor medical equipment. Ten countries have no fans at all.

Outdone by the wealthier countries and not receiving medical equipment from top US aid donors, African officials seek solutions while virus cases exceed 27,000. Even in the best scenario, the United Nations says 74 million test kits and 30,000 fans will be needed this year for 1.3 billion people on the continent. Very few are in hand.

“We are competing with the developed world,” said John Nkengasong, director of African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “The future of the continent itself will depend on how the matter is handled.”

Politicians instinctively try to protect their people and “we know that sometimes the worst of human behavior emerges,” said Simon Missiri, director of Africa with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, calling for a fair approach. to help developing nations.

The crisis has prompted African countries to create a joint purchasing platform under the African Union to improve negotiating power. Within days of its formation, the UA landed over 100,000 test kits from a German source. The World Health Organization is taking action. It has reported fewer than 2,000 fans in 41 African countries.

Gonzaga Yiga, a 49-year-old community president, releases information on how to curb the coronavirus in Kampala, Uganda, March 24 (Badru Katumba / AFP via Getty Images)

Africa also benefits from the largest UN humanitarian emergency operation in decades, with medical cargoes including hundreds of fans arriving in Ethiopia this month and sent to all countries on the continent. Another expedition is coming from the Jack Ma Foundation.

But Africa is not holding out a bowl to beg, Nkengasong said. Instead, it is asking for a just crack in the markets – and approaching China for “no donations. Quotas that Africa as a continent can buy”.

These efforts are a response to a global protectionist grove: over 70 countries have limited exports of medical items, putting Africa in a “dangerous position,” says the UN. The new travel bans have closed borders and airports, severely ruining supply chains.

“It’s like people are piling up toilet paper, which I still don’t understand,” United Nations World Food Program Director-General Amer Daoudi told the Associated Press. “Countries in Europe and North America are paying attention to their internal needs, but we believe they will soon loosen.”

Africa imports almost all of its pharmaceutical products

While countries that are traditionally the world’s largest humanitarian donors are distracted, the United Nations logistic leader WFP has carried out the emergency operation with an unprecedented scale. Normally in around 80 countries, this effort involves nearly 120, Daoudi said.

WFP seeks USD 350 million to keep the operation operational for Africa and elsewhere, providing aid for the pandemic and other crises such as HIV and cholera that need drugs and vaccines to continue flowing. Africa imports up to 94% of its pharmaceutical products, says the UN.

A staff member from the Ministry of Health measures the temperature of drivers and passengers on the highway in Nakuru, Kenya on March 31st. (Suleiman Mbathiah / AFP via Getty Images)

“I’ve never been involved in anything like this before. I don’t think any of us have ever done it,” said Stephen Cahill, director of logistics at WFP. “We are seeing countries taking measures that we believe are not always rational. When you start closing borders, we start to get very nervous.”

Some African countries, after insuring the medical equipment, have complicated the deliveries causing the stall of the goods in the ports; 43 have closed their borders.

The global supply crisis is so urgent that this week the United Nations General Assembly passed a resolution urging countries to immediately end “speculation and excessive accumulation of stocks.” Separately, China has said it will not limit exports of necessary medical goods.

Developing regions are taking different approaches. China is the main source of aid in Southeast Asia. In South Asia, several countries have undertaken to propose the COVID-19 emergency fund proposed by India. The small countries of the South Pacific islands have joined together to obtain equipment. And some Latin American countries are trying to free blocked equipment in U.S. ports or to refuel on their own.

But global disruptions are especially felt across Africa, where governments that have historically underfunded health systems are collaborating in an effort that has been compared to going to war.

“Where a product cost, for example, a dollar before, it has now increased a hundredfold,” said Africa CDC deputy director of Africa, Ahmed Ogwell. While many African countries have money at their fingertips, the trading companies they use face extreme challenges: “Country X can go and say,” I’ll pay you double what you’re offered. “

In the United States, the Trump administration has said that aid to coronavirus to countries at risk will not include key medical equipment to meet demand at home.

“I have not yet heard of any situation in any of our countries where the United States has made medical supplies available everywhere,” said Charles Franzen, director of humanitarian response and disasters for World Relief.

“Not exceptional for Africa”

Asked how many fans and test kits have been sent to Africa, a senior US administration official said that aid has focused on water, sanitation and messaging: “We are also looking into the needs of PPE and fans and we will make these decisions very quickly. “

So the African public and private health sectors have come together like never before. “Irresponsible behavior by the richer countries” will not solve the pandemic, said Amit Thakker, president of the Africa Healthcare Federation, criticizing “any country that diverts supplies for the benefit of its citizens” at the expense of developing countries development.

Private Business for South Africa works closely with the Ministry of Health to obtain supplies. With countries with better resources that are more likely to sign deals, “it’s not great for Africa …. Fans are like trying to spot a Dodo bird at the moment, literally,” said Stavros Nicolaou, who leads the BSA efforts.

But South Africa has used relations with economic allies to obtain drugs from India and protective equipment from China.

Still, South Africa has only about four weeks of protective gear, Nicolaou said. With the pandemic arriving in Africa later than elsewhere, “we entered the fray quite late when the supply chain is tightly tied.”

Global powers must share, especially when the pandemic strikes countries at different times, said one of the most important African philanthropists, the Sudanese billionaire Mo Ibrahim. “This is the time for everyone to act together, not to compete.”