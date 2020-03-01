african-american-agriculture-personnel-satisfy-in-fresno-for-special-conference

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — Dozens of African American agriculture workers went to southwest Fresno Saturday for a exclusive convention.

The Black Farmers meeting offered a area for minority ag-personnel to share, understand and grow with each other.

The celebration was held at the Maxie Parks Community Center on California close to Elm Avenue.

Nearby rancher Ernest Bufford claims he attends conferences like these for the reason that you can normally discover anything new.

“Each individual time you occur, you come across out one thing you didn’t know, you get wiser and more information and facts and just assembly the persons, finding out how they farm or ranch,” Bufford claimed. “There is certainly not that many black ranchers in California.”

A single of the main focus details of the conference was addressing the concern of acquiring more youthful men and women and grown ups of shade into the ag-industry.