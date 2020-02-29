[african-american-girl-promoted-to-next-in-command-at-chp,-a-initially-in-its-heritage]

The California Highway Patrol has employed an African American lady as deputy commissioner for the very first time in its 91-12 months heritage.

Oakland native Amanda Ray was selected by Commissioner Warren A. Stanley to be his deputy commissioner. Ray is a 30-year CHP veteran who has attained several awards and commendations in her own life and during her vocation with the business.

“As we mark Black History Thirty day period and Women’s History Month in March, I could not be prouder of Deputy Commissioner Ray’s achievements and contributions to creating the CHP the finest of the very best. Californians have each cause to be self-assured in the management of the CHP,” Gov. Gavin Newsom stated in a news launch.

The CHP stated Ray oversees the day-to-day functions, the administrative and subject functions of the CHP, as effectively as the Workplaces of Legal Affairs, Inside Affairs, Equivalent Employment Option, Hazard Management and other departments.

Ray explained she was honored and humbled to be appointed to her new post.

“I am grateful to continue to provide alongside the amazing girls and gentlemen who are committed each and every day to offering the optimum degree of basic safety, company and safety to the people today of California,” she said. “I look ahead to proceed to make the Division 1 that our personnel and the individuals of this great point out can admire and be proud of.”