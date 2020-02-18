[african-players-in-europe:-mane-moves-liverpool-nearer-to-title]

Liverpool’s Sadio Mane celebrates scoring their second intention with Roberto Firmino in the course of the Premier League with Sheffield United at Anfield in Liverpool January two, 2020. — Reuters pic

PARIS, Feb 18 — Reigning African Footballer of the 12 months Sadio Mane scored the target that brought Liverpool victory at Norwich and moved the Reds nearer to a first English league title in 30 a long time.

The 27-yr-previous Senegalese arrived off the bench to strike on 78 minutes and crack the resistance of the gallant dwelling facet in the lively top-as opposed to-bottom clash.

Gabonese Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Ivorian Nicolas Pepe of Arsenal had been other African scorers in the Leading League at the weekend.

ENGLAND

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang/Nicolas Pepe (Arsenal)

Pepe teed up Aubameyang for his 17th target of the year with a towering header to open up the floodgates in Arsenal’s 4- earn over Newcastle. The Ivorian then observed the net himself with a trademark still left-foot end and established up a different purpose late on for Alexandre Lacazette as the Gunners returned to profitable means after four straight attracts.

Sadio Mane (Liverpool)

Mane scored the only target in Liverpool’s one- get at Norwich to continue their relentless run in the direction of the Leading League title. He was producing his comeback from a hamstring injuries, but confirmed no indications of rustiness by controlling Jordan Henderson’s by way of ball with his appropriate foot then firing house with his left.

SPAIN

Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo)

Ghanaian Aidoo discovered himself lined up in opposition to a stellar solid of strikers as he played on the proper facet of Celta Vigo’s again three at Authentic Madrid. Genuine recalled Eden Hazard and Gareth Bale but Aidoo and the defence conceded only two objectives to make a attract in Madrid and hold just earlier mentioned the relegation zone. Aidoo came within just a finger nail of generating an even greater splash. In the final minute of the very first half he outjumped the Authentic defence at a corner and smashed a header toward the far corner of the aim, only to be denied by a world-class save from Thibaut Courtois.

ITALY

Gervinho (Parma)

Ivorian ahead Gervinho returned for Europa League hopefuls Parma, tapping in on 25 minutes in a one- victory over Sassuolo, for his fifth purpose this season. The 32-12 months-aged experienced been exiled from the first staff and dropped for 4 video games after trying to pressure a shift to Al Sadd, the Qatari club coached by previous Barcelona star Xavi.

GERMANY

Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund)

The Morocco wing-back yet again proved why he is a person of Dortmund’s most powerful forces heading forward with two helps in a 4- drubbing of Eintracht Frankfurt. The 21-year-aged, on loan from Genuine Madrid, noticed captain Lukasz Piszczek absolutely free on the edge of the region to give Dortmund a to start with-half direct. Hakimi then claimed his ninth league assist this time just after the split, getting in driving the defence to square for Norwegian teenager Erling Braut Haaland to rating his ninth objective in 6 video games.

Jamilu Collins (Paderborn)

The Nigeria defender unsuccessful to prevent base side Paderborn shedding 2-one at property to Hertha Berlin right after deflecting a shot by Brazilian striker Matheus Cunha into the net. At one-1 in the 2nd half, Collins was on the goalline when Cunha strike a shot with the facet of his foot, which cannoned off the defender.

FRANCE

Victor Osimhen (Lille)

Nigerian global Osimhen gave Lille a 51st-moment direct from second-placed Marseille, pouncing on to Jonathan Bamba’s move to conquer goalkeeper Steve Mandanda for his 13th aim of the time, the very same amount as PSG’s Brazilian superstar Neymar. Nevertheless, their Champions League rivals hit again with two plans in two next-50 percent minutes to receive the three points. — AFP