Africa’s Gorillas at Risk for Coronavirus Fear Lockdown

There is a growing fear that endangered mountain gorillas – our closest relatives in its animal kingdom – may contract with COVID-19, and this may cause a blockage.

On the heels of a Bronx Zoo tiger positive for coronavirus testing – research in Rwanda, Uganda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo worries many apes in the area may suffer the same fate. They immediately set up all the tourism related to the gorilla encounters.

Sanctuaries for other apes, such as orangutans, are also closed to the public … according to the BBC. The concern is the virus tend to be wiped out an endangered species – infectious diseases are one of the top 3 threats to some large apes.

Come to think of it … research has shown that chimps can contract the common cold virus, and ebola is thought to have killed the CAPEs of chimps and gorillas in Africa during development.

Research says they are unsure if the virus has encountered mountain gorillas … they have not found any evidence. However, a leading veterinarian for mountain gorillas in Africa told the BBC that animals are susceptible to the same pathogens as us, so “we know they can improve respiratory disease . “

Vets and rangers are still taking care of the gorillas … and they are applying for social excursions. Tourists were kept 22 feet away from the gorillas at all hours even before the lockdown.