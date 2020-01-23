“Africa’s richest woman” Isabel dos Santos is suspected of transplant in Angola

JOHANNESBURG – Africa’s richest woman is a formal suspect in an investigation into mismanagement and money withdrawal while at Angola’s state oil company, the Attorney General said on Wednesday.

Helder Pitta Gros’ statements to the reporters in the capital, Luanda, arrived just a few days after a worldwide investigation accusing billionaire Isabel dos Santos, in the oil and diamond-rich nation, whose population remains among the poorest of the World counts doing dark business.

Wednesday’s announcement is the latest sign that Angola’s government under President Joao Lourenco is determined to continue accountability after the international consortium of research journalists accused dos Santos of using “unscrupulous business” to build their wealth on the Is estimated at $ 2 billion.

Dos Santos, the daughter of former President Angolas, has denied any wrongdoing.

The Angolan authorities said this week that they are turning to other countries for help in fighting corruption. Critics say they have robbed millions of citizens of basic needs, such as high-quality health care.

And companies form bonds. Portuguese bank EuroBic announced this week that it will no longer do business with companies and people associated with Dos Santos, its major shareholder. The bank said on Wednesday that it had decided to sell its stake in the institution.

The allegations in the investigation were based on more than 715,000 confidential financial and business records provided by the Paris-based advocacy group Platform to Protect Whistleblowers in Africa, as well as hundreds of interviews. The cache of documents is known as Luanda Leaks.

Isabel’s father, Jose Eduardo dos Santos, ruled Angola for 38 years until 2017. Human rights groups have long accused him of stealing huge amounts of state money during his reign. Before he resigned, he appointed his daughter Sonangol to head the state oil company.

Last December, a Luanda court frozen its key assets, including banks and a telecommunications company. The government says it is trying to get $ 1.1 billion back. She says the country owes Dos Santos to her husband and a close partner of the couple.

Dos Santos said the legal lawsuit against her was a “witch hunt” initiated by officials who replaced her father.

Some Angolans want Dos Santos to be brought to justice in a country shattered by their father’s cronyism and iron rule. But others suspect a political smoke screen. The focus on the prominent dos Santos family, it is said, means that other elites who have benefited from their father can remain untouched.

Behind the shiny nightclubs and palm trees that line the beach in the coastal capital, ordinary citizens struggle to make ends meet in a country that is a member of the OPEC oil cartel. Almost a third of the population in sub-Saharan Africa’s third largest economy lives in poverty.

The opposition has expressed skepticism about Lourenco’s stated intentions to leave the transplant behind and focus on dos Santos.

The ruling popular movement for the liberation of Angola will hold internal leadership elections next year – a test for Lourenco before the presidential election in 2022.

Dos Santos informed the Portuguese media last week that it would consider running for the top job.

“I think Isabel is destroying us all,” said David Mendes, a member of the opposition party UNITA. “Because we have more important issues like hunger and job shortages that (the government) can’t solve, they’re distracting.”

Political activist Jereminas Dito Dali said it was “strange” that the Luanda Leaks had not examined other high-profile individuals suspected of being transplanted. He selected ex-vice president Manuel Vincente, who escaped corruption in Portugal after Lourenco urged him to forward his case to Angola.

Vincente is now a MPLA who has ruled the country since independence in 1975.

“I am not among those who believe that there is selective persecution,” said Angolan journalist Carlos Rosado, who participated in the ICIJ investigation.

“We had to start somewhere,” he said. “Now the judicial authorities need to extend the area of ​​investigation to other sectors.”

The leaks should be an “opportunity” for the government to tackle impunity across the board, Rosado said.

“You can’t stop here … in the dos Santos family,” he said. “Corruption is widespread in Angola.”

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Cause of whitening hair found “overnight”

According to folklore, Marie Antoinette’s hair turned white overnight before being executed by the guillotine during the French Revolution in 1793. The ill-fated queen embodied an extreme example …