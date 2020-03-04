[afro-colombian-bands-retaining-deep-relationship-to-african-roots]

Afro-Colombian music is hugely motivated by beats and rhythms from Africa. This does not come as a surprise due to the fact Colombia has the largest population of people today with African descent just after Usa and Brazil.

Slaves were being introduced to the country in big ships through the trans-Atlantic Slave trade.

Palenque

de San Basilio is explained to be the first absolutely free African Slave town in the

Americas and music from below is hugely motivated by African beats.

It will make Palenque de San Basilio a musical hub that nevertheless has a deep link with its African roots due to the fact the songs from below grew from a neighborhood, who escaped slavery from the coastal plantations to set up this town in the 17th century.

The isolated town which is positioned at the northern region of

Colombia observed them building a existence of their very own which also noticed them preserving

their very unique creole dialect, Lengua Palenquera and their wonderful array

of musical genres.

The airwaves in Palenque are loaded with tunes from a audio program operator, whose shuffle features Afro-punk, Congolese soukolous, reggae, champeta, folkloric hip-hop and then to far more indigenous common drums and percussion, you identify it.

Each individual town has their personal new music competition and Palenque’s occurs to be the 2nd weekend of Oct where the Drumming competition or Pageant de Tambores and Ñeque y Tambó celebration just take position.

The 4-day songs pageant held at the central sq. is the hub for all Afro-Colombian songs where nearby musicians exhibit their distinctive genres of tunes. The music ranges from Terapia or champeta, lumbalú’s sounds (a funerary tradition with Central African cultural roots), rap Palenquero, reggae, electronic tunes and DJs.

Other folks bash proper infont of their residences ingesting their community

‘sacred sugar cane liquor’ ñeke and

jamming to the awesome afro-Colombian new music.

Here are a several bands carrying the Afro-Colombian mantle in Palenque de San Basilio.