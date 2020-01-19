After 25 years of absence, professional boxing returns to Taunton on February 21

RINGSIDE 19/01/2020

After a break of more than 25 years, professional boxing will return to Taunton next month.

Promoter Mo Prior booked the Wellsprings Leisure Center for Friday, February 21st – and expects the first pro show in the city of Somerset to be sold out since October 1994.

Prior, whose fighters include British and Commonwealth welterweight champion Chris Jenkins, has scheduled four shows this year for the venue.

Prior is keen to get local ticket sellers Dean Dodge and Paul Roberts to fight for the title.

Roberts lost his last couple, but in both cases the 24-year-old from Chard has left his weight class.

Prior expects Roberts to win the Southern Area Honors at 8st 3lbs. Ricky Little will soon defend against Sammy Cantwell and Roberts

could face the winner.

Dodge is the other big local raffle on Matchmaker Greg Steene’s eight-fight bill, with great value for money.

Steene says he intends to fight 60-40 fights – and Dodge’s match with former English bantamweight champion Sean Davis fits that description.

Dodge turned around in 2017 after a 45-man amateur stint with a break from Harlem Eubank and has rolled a few times

already in his 8-0-1 (3) per career.

In just his sixth fight, he battled Midlands’ former title challenger Nathan Kirk and had to dodge in the third round – and Dodge

the hard gatekeeper Lee Connelly also stopped.

Davis is still a significant step in the class.

The 30-year-old from Birmingham loses, but at best he was good enough to end Jason Booth’s career and complete twelve rounds

with Thomas Patrick Ward for the British Super Bantamweight Championship.