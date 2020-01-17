After 6 days, woman found buried alive in the SUV in the snow

BUTTE COUNTY, California (KTXL) – A 68-year-old woman who was missing for six days was found alive, according to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday afternoon, a sheriff’s office helicopter discovered that the Toyota 4Runner Paula Beth James had last driven. It was buried in the snow.

For six long days and six sleepless nights, James’ stepdaughter Laura Powell feared the worst.

“This morning we thought she was probably dead,” Powell said to FOX40.

James’ picture was seen on leaflets that went through their town when the authorities issued a silver alarm.

“Everyone was nervous. We’re all freaked out, “said neighbor Andrea Mox.

She was last seen at around 7 p.m. on Thursday. Officials said she had dementia and could be disoriented.

As the temperatures dropped, so did the hope of finding James alive.

“It just felt like we were going to fail,” Powell said. “So it was literally a miracle that these guys found her just in time.”

The sheriff’s helicopter continued to fly every day in Butte County, looking for signs of James.

“One of the sergeants thought he saw a vehicle that matched the description of Paula Beth James’ silver Toyota 4Runner,” said Megan McMann at the sheriff’s office.

James’ SUV was buried with her under layers of snow in Butte Meadows.

“She was awake and conscious, and she looked at her and said,” I’m very cold, I hope you brought a blanket with you, “said Powell.

“I was shocked and amazed. She’s a pretty tough little lady, “said Mox.

Her family said she stayed warm by regularly switching the car to heat and staying warm with moving blankets and floor mats that were in the SUV.

They say that their rescue came just in time.

“I really want to thank the sheriff department with all my heart. They did everything and we really appreciate it,” Powell told FOX40.

After days in the cold, James’ FOX40 family said that they got frostbite and were very dehydrated. But she said she was fine and is expected to be fine.

On Wednesday evening, Powell and her sisters held her mother a little tighter and treated her as a present every minute.

“I am so grateful for the relief that tonight everyone will know she is alive and well and we can get her home soon,” Powell said.

,