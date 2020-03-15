After 9.5% in Week 1 of the session, Rajya Sabha productivity up to 82% in Week 2 – India News

After an average productivity of just 9.5% during the first week of the second half of the Parliament session, the Rajya Sabha jumped to almost 82% in the second week.

The upper house was scheduled to meet for three days in the second week and was interrupted by two Holi holidays. The house surpassed sitting for 13 hours and 38 minutes against the scheduled 16 and 30 minutes. Only an hour and 53 minutes were lost, considering that the house spent lunch 3 hours and 58 minutes. This is far from the first week in which the upper house was scheduled to meet for 28 hours and 30 minutes, but it barely made it to three hours due to disruption in February’s Delhi riots.

“Out of the two-hour question hour, one hour was successfully completed. On March 13, 2020, 9 stars were asked during the Question Hour. The Question Hour on March 11, 2020 was lost due to enforced delay while on March 12, 2020, he was ruled out to take over the government’s legislative business, “the Rajya Sabha statement said.

The first week of the proceedings was disrupted as members sought an explanation from Home Minister Amith Shah about the riots in Delhi last month, said Rajya Sabha Congress MP Rajeev Gowda

“Members were upset by the failure of the Delhi government and police and many called for his resignation. However, he did not show up,” Gowda said.

“After the home minister came and confronted the house, we worked hard. We also worked last week when the Minister of Health and the Minister for Foreign Affairs discussed their efforts regarding the coronavirus epidemic. Last Friday, we worked over lunch and the opposition worked with the government to ensure the ordinances were turned into law. If the government does its job and takes responsibility, then things will run smoothly. The opposition is committed to the functioning of the House and does its job of holding the government accountable for it, ”he added.

Najosim Rao, BJP MP Rajys Sabha, however, Narasimha Rao blamed the disturbances on “the stubbornness of the opposition”.

“The stubbornness of the opposition and their unreasonable behavior were responsible for the non-functioning of the Rajya Sabha for the first week,” he said. “The government has expressed its willingness to discuss the violence in Delhi, but believes that the time is not suitable for an immediate debate on the topic. Scheduling of the Delhi violence debate after Holi was explained by Home Minister Amit Shah in the Rajya Sabha earlier this week. “

“The opposition deferred the debate until a debate on the violence in Delhi took place. Only after they took it over did they allow the Rajya Sabha to act. This unwavering attitude of the opposition against the spirit of parliamentary democracy,” he added.

It was March 12, almost two weeks after the parliament convened, Home Secretary Amit Shah at the start of the debate, which lasted 4 hours and 15 minutes, and there were 21 members in total.

Shah also clarified that no citizen would be labeled “suspicious” by the government, noting that a document would not be required during the National Population Register (NPR) exercise.

“Minorities, especially Muslims, were fed up with the fear that the CAA would revoke their citizenship,” Shah said of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. “I make it clear once again, according to NPR, no document will be required. You do not have to provide any information you do not have. And lastly, no one will be labeled “suspicious.” No one should be afraid of the NPR process in this country, ”he added.

According to a Rajya Sabha official who did not want to be named, the productivity of the house cannot always be judged by the number of hours the members sit.

“The number of hours invested is a great entry point, but there is a better understanding of productivity. One can estimate how productive the Rajya Sabha was in terms of the number of laws passed or also through the prism of disorder, ”said a functionary.

“It is assumed that when we measure it in hours, the time invested has a productive effect. Week-by-week analysis is also a bit premature, as the analysis should be done at the end of the session,” he added.

Ten private member laws were also introduced in the Rajya Sabha. “Further debate on two bills, namely the Bill on Foreign Investment in Financial Services, Critical Infrastructure and Technology Affecting National Security (Regulation), 2018 (as amended by Dr. Narendra Jadhav) and the Representation of the People (Amendment) Bill, 2014 (started by Prof. MV Rajeev Gowda) was discussed. Both laws have been withdrawn, ”the Rajya Sabha statement said.

