After a complaint by “Cleopatra” on the Chinese altar with a mosque-like roof, the police asked the worshiper to change its shape in Malaysia

The Selangor police asked the owner of the altar to change its shape.

KUALA LUMPUR, January 25 – The police in Selangor asked a non-Muslim man to change the shape of his altar roof after he received the wrong attention online because it looked like the roof of a mosque.

In a statement, the Selangor police said after the pictures went viral, they approached the owner of the altar and he agreed to change the shape of the altar after being checked online by the Muslims.

“According to the information gathered, this altar has long been preserved and was built to worship a Malay guardian known in Chinese as” Datuk Gong “or” Na Tuk Kong “, and there was no intention to harm the sensitive sensibilities of others Run.

“As this problem went viral on social media, the authorities discussed the matter with the owner and he agreed to change or change the shape of the altar,” the police said.

The complaint was initially filed by Nur Fathiah Syazwana Shaharuddin, 25, who is now nicknamed “Cleopatra” on her Instagram account.

This is 拿督 拿督 Datuk Gong or Datuk Keramat

Since he is “believed” by Chinese to be a native Malay guardian, shrines are usually adorned with items related to the Datuk and his position as a Malay. A Malay Sarong, Songkok, Keris, Baju Melayu, even local mosque architecture. pic.twitter.com/sqZxe2y71o

– 𝙆𝙀𝙉 🧢 (@ruffleseed) January 21, 2020

Only Fathiah has been controversial last year for speaking to Minister of Sport Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman about promoting e-sports in the country.

Syed Saddiq faced allegations of bias and abuse of power at the meeting after it was announced that Cleopatra had recently joined his Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia party and was welcomed by Sharifah Zohra Jabeen from “Listen, Listen, Listened Infamy” at the Segambut store.

The Malay Post did a search and found that Cleo International, the company representing Cleopatra, was only registered with the Companies Commission of Malaysia for one week at the time of the meeting, reflecting the company’s ability to launch an e-sports Manage portfolio once again dwarfed.

Only Fathiah took a photo of the controversial altar four days ago and published it on her Instagram page with the question: “Who is building this? I need further explanations. Place Taman Klang Utama. “

It received both support and countermeasures from the citizens. Some said that she was racist, while others stood by her side to campaign for Islamic rights.

When Nur Fathiah found out about the police action, he shared the police statement and the accompanying picture of the altar on Instagram: “Thank you to the police and everyone involved for taking action after I raised this issue.”

On her Twitter handle @lxcleopatraxl, however, she was not so humble.

“The police decision is also my decision. You are welcome to protest. Your opinion will not affect the police if you continue to complain about social media. Thank you,” she said.