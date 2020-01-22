After a long day of debate, the Senate passed rules

After almost 13 hours of intense debate, the Senate has laid down its basic rules for impeaching President Trump.

Democratic prosecutors clashed with the president’s lawyers over the trial, and Republicans rejected Democrats’ call for more witnesses.

The trial is set to continue on Wednesday afternoon with arguments from the prosecutor, followed by defense and questions.

Mr. Trump is the third US president to face impeachment.

At the beginning of the process, the president was for the World Economic Forum in Davos in Switzerland.

During a hastily arranged press conference in Davos when President Trump spoke to reporters, he expressed his feelings towards the Democrats who are leading the impeachment process, saying, “I would like to be in the front row staring at their corrupt faces.”

He went on to call the allegations against him “total hoax”, a phrase very similar to the language he had used in the past in connection with the impeachment process.

“Nancy Pelosi said it’s not a question of evidence, it’s a matter of accusation! Oh really?” @JudgeJeanine @FoxNews What a shame that this impeachment fraud is for our great country!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 19, 2020

After the opening controversy started on Wednesday, the senators will have the opportunity to ask questions that are expected to take place early next week.

You gave 16 hours.

After that, the focus is shifted to the key question of new witnesses and evidence.

The Democrats want to hear from key White House workers who have worked closely with Mr. Trump, including Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and Mr. Bolton.

So far, Republicans have blocked their attempts.

The president has been accused of asking the Ukrainian government for help to be re-elected in November.

He has also been accused of refusing to let White House officials testify at last years’ impeachment hearings, which are classified as disabling Congress.

The Senate hears the case as a result of the Democratic House vote to indict President Trump on December 18.