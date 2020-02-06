After a long delay, the workers finally move furniture to the downtown library

BATON ROUGE – Almost two years since a structural defect completely knocked the library in the city center off the rails, the furniture has finally gone into operation.

If you look inside, you can see the room slowly taking shape. Metallic bookshelves line the walls and tables that are assembled.

The crews put the finishing touches on the building before it is handed over to the parish.

“We are punching out the building, that is, the long list, just like in your house after the flood, in which you look for every little detail because there is now a way to fix these things,” said deputy director Mary Stein.

The last scheduled opening date was in December, but Stein says the cyber attack that paralyzed much of the state last year made it difficult for them to meet that deadline.

“We had some things in the works that were planned for the bid process and they were delayed. This malware attack is just a gift to be shared,” she said.

Special chairs still need to be ordered and assembled, computers and other expensive equipment need to be installed, and probably the most important aspect of any library – books. Stein says they should arrive at the end of the month.

“If the book is not in the right place, you may not have it, so it won’t take a few minutes for the books to be properly sorted on the shelves. It will take a little longer.”

As for the elephant in the room, after nearly $ 3 million in repairs, Stein says she has no doubt that the building is now safe.

“I am absolutely confident. I will be there a lot to show my trust. The director will be there a lot to show his trust in the building.”

The new expected opening date is this spring.