After addressing their marriage, Toni Braxton announces that the couple and Birdman will be getting married this year.

After what appears to be a new relationship, Toni Braxton and Birdman are on their way to the table. Known for singing heartfelt songs, the singer regained her composure following the shock and arrival of the crowd and after releasing their nuptials, it was revealed star of The Braxton Family Values ​​in a recent interview that he will marry Birdman this year.

Mannohi and Toni Braxton 2016 | Erika Goldring / WireImage

Toni Braxton and Birdman have confirmed that they are married

Braxton explained before the shooting that they had been friends for 17 years. Birdman also attended one of Braxton’s baby shows. They recorded a song, “Baby You Can Do It,” released in 2002. Rumors of their romance began in 2016, after TMZ reported that Birdman had revealed to support the actor for his work on the Grammy Park title event.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6-aLxAEjUD8 [/ embed]

Source: YouTube

They kept their relationship under wraps with Braxton who only kept them as friends, while his relative was on the scene with Braxton on stage during one of his shows. They also made their red carpet appearance at the 2016 BET Awards. He played Birdman free on his 48th birthday in his New Orleans home.

Source: Instagram

He confirms their relationship during season 6 of the Braxton Family, showing him a hat to his father and finally their confirmation. He was examined with a diamond ring on his finger for months to come. Braxton later explained that he developed deep feelings for Birdman during the time he worked with her when she became ill. He fought lupus for a year.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=huj1qDd3tlo [/ embed]

Source: YouTube

Traumatic events in Toni Braxton and the Birdman family

The wedding and the wedding dates went back and forth when they started dating. At some point, they start planning the wedding, with Birdman wanting to tie the knot immediately. Braxton’s sister, who helped plan the wedding, was gifted with Gatsby’s idea and renowned designer Mindy Weiss.

Source: Instagram

At one point, Braxton lost his engagement ring. The information has since moved on as they have been deleted from each other’s pictures from their Instagram accounts. To the surprise of his sisters, Braxton excels at the idea of ​​getting married at the time of his testimony – though he does not ruin the idea that he and Birdman might be together.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vweAIP5TMmg [/ embed]

Source: YouTube

Toni Braxton has agreed to get married and Birdman will be married by the end of 2020

The Jasmine Brand reveals in a recent interview with an Atlanta radio station, Braxton says she and Birdman have chosen to take care of themselves after a public backlash. Many Braxton fans didn’t support their meeting at first, feeling as though they were a fan.

[continued] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bNC4_Y6HGkw [/ insert]

Source: YouTube

“We are out there, there are a lot of people who are interested in the content and the content of content. I cannot deny it. And I want to keep our business,” he explained. “People can ask me. I’m good at that. Sometimes, people just think a lot, I think about life, if you read things, it’s not like I’m that is why we decided to go on with our lives. “

Now that the two have come up with a model that works well for them, they are moving at a faster pace than planning a wedding. “We went back to the wedding day. We had a great day but it was still great. We do not want a big marriage, ”he said.

Source: Instagram

Birdman had earlier stated in the report that he wanted the “drive-thru” market uninterrupted and unexpected, Braxton opposed.

“I’m like ‘We’re not operating a car, I’m not going to order police after the wedding. We tried to get to know him better, ”he said.

Although Braxton played a role in their relationship at first, Birdman and his comments were still open to the public.

Source: Instagram

“I am my lover, my hero, my life – my everything,” said Wendy Williams in 2018. “That’s my life – I love her to death.”

After finding them, Braxton vows to make her Mrs. Birdman later this year.