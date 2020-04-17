After all, Britain may not let Tua target Huawei build part of the 5G network

Boris Johnson’s plan to help Huawei Technologies Co. build the UK’s fifth-generation mobile network is under threat from increasing opposition to Chinese companies by his ruling Conservative Party, according to government officials. .

The government was hoping to beat the Tory rebels in an information campaign on Huawei ahead of an unscheduled vote in Congress on the company’s involvement in the country’s 5G infrastructure. But two people familiar with the government’s thinking are that strengthening their position among ordinary Conservative legislators will make passage of the bill difficult [if not impossible]. believe.

Corresponding to the pandemic of the corona virus by China, after Daly Cameron former prime minister and Xi Jinping Jintao of China has promised a “golden age” in 2015, prominent seek a reconsideration of finding a close relationship between the UK and China Trees Caused a call from. Dominique Raab said at a news conference televised Thursday that he would not be able to “business as usual” with China after the pandemic.

This puts Huawei back in the spotlight. In January, the Johnson Government decided to give the company a limited role in 5G wireless networks and fiber, while limiting market share and limiting from network cores that monitor and control sensitive information.

Progress came after Britain’s security services said they could manage the risks associated with Huawei-the United States and other countries could manage the company, which is a member of the Chinese Communist Party and could enable spies- . Huawei has repeatedly denied that the device poses a security risk.

A Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman said at a briefing in Beijing on Friday: “The British side can uphold the principles of freedom and openness, maintain policy independence, and provide Chinese companies with an open, fair and non-discriminatory business environment. I’m hoping for. ” “This will help Chinese companies maintain their confidence in the UK market.”

Rebellion

The reassurance of Britain and China has not persuaded the group of advanced Torrey. They include former leader Ian Duncan Smith, who led the rebels over a relatively minor telecommunication bill last month in the House of Representatives, warning the minister of his sentiment over Huawei. The government, with a majority of 80 seats, passed the bill with only 24 votes.

“I think the mood of the parliamentary party has strengthened,” said Tom Tugenhat, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee’s Conservative Party, in an interview. “And I think it’s a shared realization of what it means for our dependence on business, which is part of a nation that doesn’t share our values. It became clearer. . “

Asked if the government agreed to not pass that legislation, Tugendhat replied: “Yes.”

This is a view shared by Damian Green, the de facto agent of former Prime Minister Theresa May.

“We need to devise a proper and realistic exit strategy that doesn’t rely on Huawei. This is difficult for some telecommunications providers, so the government decided to reduce Huawei’s involvement to 0% on a realistic timescale.” We need to know what we have done. Mr. Green will influence our procurement decisions, “Mr. Green said in an interview.

Former Conservative leader and now Foreign Minister William Hague in the House of Representatives has demonstrated Wednesday that “it doesn’t work for our rules,” so Britain depends on China. Said no.

Separately, the British government paid Chinese companies $ 20 million for two million nonfunctional coronavirus home test kits, the New York Times reported Friday.

High cost

A similar reconsideration of Chinese relations can be seen in the US Republican Party. Tuesday’s Trump campaign was accused of being “lieging” about the outbreak in China and sent a fund-raising email saying it had to be held accountable.

However, while the United States had already banned access to Huawei’s 5G network, the United Kingdom will promote companies that already exist in all four next-generation networks of the country deployed to date. Was planning.

“ The new 5G network, which the UK government has agreed to need to help build, creates jobs by boosting the economy significantly and facilitating online and business launches wherever you are. Huawei spokesperson said. Statement by email. “We continue to focus on working with our customers [telcos] to build a better connected UK.”

Even if government plans are violated, new legislation, which is an important U-turn for Johnson, is still needed to explicitly ban Shenzhen-based vendors. According to the industry, the total ban will cost billions of dollars to carriers in the country, discontinue existing Huawei equipment, and delay the deployment of 5G in the UK for over a year.

“Our position has not changed,” a government spokesman said in an email Thursday. “We are astounded by the challenges posed by Huawei. So we ban them from sensitive and critical parts of the network and put a strict 35% cap on market share.”

Restrict access

The UK policy places that 35% cap on Huawei’s share of non-critical sections of next-generation networks, such as antennas, masts, and even fiber components to fixed-line homes.

The company said the BT Group Plc is set to cost £ 500m [$ 623m] by simply complying with the cap within a three-year deadline, and Huawei’s equipment is set to 4G network. This is affecting early 5G systems as it needs to be disconnected from the network.

High-risk vendors in a category that includes China’s ZTE, which has already been banned from the UK, are also “excluded from sensitive geographical locations such as nuclear installations and military bases.”

The government said the cap has been reviewed and may decrease over time. The cap is roughly in line with Huawei’s current overall market share in 4G, which Huawei said is expected and reasonable.

Duncan Smith’s group has been trying to ban operators from using so-called high-risk vendor equipment since December 2022.

