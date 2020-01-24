After autumn sports, the Huskers got off to a slow start in the Directors’ Cup ranking for national sports

LINCOLN – Nebraska’s efforts to be in the top 30 of the Learfield Directors’ Cup standings are slow.

At the end of the autumn sports calendar, the NU finished 96th in the national ranking and 12th in the Big Ten, with all points coming from the Husker volleyball team. The other autumn sports of the Huskers – football, cross country and women’s football – did not achieve any postseason points. NU received 73 for the regional final of the NCAA women’s volleyball tournament, the first time since 2014 that John Cook’s squad missed the national semi-final.

In Nebraska, an attempt is made to reverse the downward trend in the results in the cup, which measures the overall strength of the teams in a sports department. NU ended last season’s worst program 48th, with the previous low of 44th in 2018. It’s a far cry from the regular top 10 positions Nebraska had in the 1990s when the football program was still at full throttle and Olympic sports ran. Women’s football, swimming and diving also performed well.

The sports department is undergoing significant change as Husker’s sports director Bill Moos hired nine coaches in less than two years – most recently bowling coach Paul Klempa, who succeeded Bill Straub in retirement. Moos has also hired new head coaches for three major men’s sports – football (Scott Frost), basketball (Fred Hoiberg) and baseball (Will Bolt).

“I like the coaches we have,” said Moss last summer. “Those who are new, who have been here for a while, it’s just a really, really good mix. Everyone has the same focus and understanding of the task and what is expected of them in a variety of different areas, from academics to those Student athlete loyalty to the scoreboard. We can win in Nebraska. It’s proven, and we can win right and with the right talent. “

NU wrestling coach Mark Manning, whose teams have each been in the top 10 NCAA championships in the past five years, said in an interview last week that culture in the sports department has improved since Moss Eichorst took over the post of former sports director Shawn, dismissed in the fall of 2017. Eichorst was seen by coaches in Nebraska as a political decision-maker rather than a throaty supporter of coaches.

Moos ‘contract has a bonus associated with Nebraska’s placement in the Directors’ Cup standings. The first bonus band starts as soon as NU has reached the top 30. The Huskers last made it into the top 30 in 2016 (27th), but have not been in the top 25 since 2014.

Winter sports such as basketball, gymnastics, wrestling and athletics in the hall have recently been the strength of Nebraska.

Michigan, # 2 nationwide, leads the Big Ten. Border rival Iowa ranks 33rd in the national team and sixth in the Big Ten after scoring points in soccer, women’s field hockey and women’s soccer.

Creighton is 118th and fifth in the Big East nationwide after his volleyball team reached the second round of the NCAA tournament. UN scored no points in the fall.

In Division II, UNK came in 59th overall after the second national place at the NCAA volleyball tournament. In NAIA, Hastings is 27th, Concordia 32nd, Midland 56th, Doane 93rd and St. Mary 99th.