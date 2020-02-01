After Brexit, the geographic center of the EU moves to a German area

February 1 (UPI) – The center of the European Union has moved.

A red and white pole on a blank German field outside Gadheim, a village of 80 inhabitants, marks the geographic center of the EU, which Britain has now officially left. The location is near the city of Querzburg and the municipality of Veitshöchheim.

Gadheim takes over the place from another municipality in the north of the Bavarian region.

France’s national mapping institute, IGN, calculates the geographic center of Europe that has shifted when new countries joined the EU – most recently in 2013, when Croatia became a member of the EU.

Veitshöchheim Mayor Jürgen Goetz said when he first heard of IGN’s calculation in March 2017: “I thought it was an April Fool’s Day, an early one.”

After a meeting with local representatives, Goetz decided to complete the new center.

The results are bittersweet, he said.

“On the one hand, I’m naturally proud and happy that we will become the new geographic center of Europe,” said Goetz. “On the other hand, it is of course a sad occasion, because with Great Britain a country is leaving the EU for the first time.”

Britain officially left the EU on Friday evening after 47 years of membership and 2.5 years after a public referendum to quit the political and economic union, which now has 27 member states.