After cashing in on quarterback gambling, 49ers, Chiefs in Super Bowl

Just over two years ago, a few teams gambled on quarterbacks that had all sorts of potential but were far from certain.

Both teams have guessed well.

The Chiefs of Kansas City meet the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl on February 2 in Miami. Oddsmakers opened the line in choosing a title game with one franchise, the Niners, in an attempt to win a record sixth Lombardi Trophy against another, the Chiefs, who made their first appearance in the big game in 50 years.

Their quarterbacks: Patrick Mahomes (KC) and Jimmy Garoppolo (SF).

Mahomes, whose flashy college statistics (his 5,052 passing yards running the country in 2016) were a by-product of playing at pass-happy Texas Tech, was generally seen as no better than the second best quarterback in a 2017 design that was not considered to start strong on quarterbacks.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid disagreed. He gave up a pick in the first round in the design for the following year to go up to select Mahomes in 2017. Now, in his third season, Mahomes is a quarterback in the Super Bowl. He has 11 postseason touchdown passes, no interception, and has even led the Chiefs to hurry the last two weeks. With his 35-24 win over Tennessee on Sunday in the AFC title game, Kansas City became the first team in NFL history to go from double-digit arrears to double-digit wins in consecutive play-off games.

“Everyone liked this guy,” Reid said in 2017 about the reaction from the front office and the scouting department of Kansas City after spending time with Mahomes prior to the design. “Everyone fell in love with the child and with how he did his business and how he played. That is not something that happens every year. “

Garoppolo, a second-round pick by the Patriots in 2014, was considered the quarterback-on-hold in New England, despite a limited resume as a backup from Tom Brady. But with the Patriots not ready to say goodbye to their cornerstone for franchise and Garoppolo’s contract was nearly finished, the quarterback became replaceable. San Francisco acquired it in the middle of the 2017 season for a pick in the second round.

Garoppolo won his first five starts in San Francisco and before the season was over, he had a five-year contract extension with the highest average annual salary in NFL history at that time.

“When you find the right man in that position, it’s really good for your franchise,” said Niners GM John Lynch, not long after the exchange.

Although Garoppolo’s 102 passer rating this season was only 3.3 points less than that of Mahomes, San Francisco is not dependent on its QB franchise such as Kansas City.

Exhibit A: Garoppolo took only eight steps and only 77 meters in San Francisco’s 37-20 win over Green Bay in the NFC title game Sunday. He is helped by a bruising running game that was recently anchored by Raheem Mostert (220 yards and four TDs on Sunday). And the Niners have found an exciting defensive end in rookie Nick Bosa. The second pick in the 2019 draft had a pocket Sunday to go with the nine he picked up during the regular season to drive a defense that stopped the least passing yards this season.

It all helped the 49ers to return to the Super Bowl for the first time since Colin Kaepernick took them in 2013. The departure of coach Jim Harbaugh and the kneeling saga of Kaepernick led to a period of instability. It included a carousel of four head coaches in four years that eventually came to rest when Kyle Shanahan – the son of two-time Super Bowl winning coach Mike Shanahan – got the job in 2017 and was soon joined by Garoppolo.

But when it comes to droughts in Super Bowl – apart from the Jets and a handful of teams that have never been there, no one has waited longer to reach the title than the Chiefs.

The team that lost to Green Bay in the first ever Super Bowl, returned three years later, in 1970, to win its first NFL championship. The Chiefs had their ups and downs in the decades that followed. The stat that stands out the most was their 3-8 home play-off record since that victory over the Vikings in 1970, which marked the last game for the NFL and its old rival, the AFL, officially merged and the next game as a competition started to play season.

Now, in a season filled with celebrations for the 100th anniversary of the NFL, the Chiefs are back, coached by Reid, whose 14 postseason wins over 20 seasons don’t contain “W” in the biggest game of all.

Would the quarterback on which he took a chance – a nimble, strong-armed talent of the next generation – be the one who would finally put him over the top?

Garoppolo, not to mention San Francisco’s running game and the best pass defense, will have a lot to say in two weeks from now.