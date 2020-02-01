After eye corrections and hair tips, their rivalry as Tottenham’s host Man City opens a new chapter

The latest episode of one of the biggest football management rivalries continues on Sunday as Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola face off again.

Mourinhos Tottenham maintains Guardiola’s Manchester City in the weekend’s outstanding Premier League game.

getty

It may not be as pleasant on Sunday between Guardiola and Mourinho. It’s the last game in England’s top game before the winter break and promises to be a pleasure as the city tries its best to keep up with Liverpool as Spurs rebuilds and fights for a spot in Liverpool’s top four.

Both were able to significantly improve their respective chances and spark a passionate feud that was almost a decade old.

The pair have competed against each other 22 times, many of which are El Clasicos, arguably the greatest game in world football.

And before Showdown # 23, talkSPORT.com gave a look back at some of the biggest clashes between Mourinho and Guardiola over the years.

City fan Robert is officially #PepOut and wants Mourinho in

reaction

Spurs fail with late offer, Lampard complains of lack of business, Solskjaer talks to Ighalo

GAMEDAY

Premier League live: Manchester United and Chelsea at talkSPORT’s GameDay special

goss

Arsenal news live: Arteta is happy about deals, Unai Emery speaks of dismissal

Great test

Bruno Fernandes could start against the wolves, but Solskjaer reveals that the line-up has been hit

Lineups

Chelsea ace against the pain barrier? Rodgers suggests Vardy is ready for XI

healed

Gomes recovers quickly and fights Arsenal after a serious injury

shock

McBurnie reveals an explosive letter that threatens an attack if he goes to Cardiff

deals

At the latest in Chelsea: Lampard cancels striker deal, Giroud “stressed” excluded as a move

Running Man, April 2010

The rivalry between Mourinho and Guardiola reached its peak when the Portuguese took on Real Madrid and Guardiola near Barcelona.

Inter Milan, led by Mourinho between 2008 and 2010, competed against the reigning European champions Barcelona in the 2009/10 Champions League semi-finals.

Defending champion Barca was a hot favorite to win when they decorated their place with the incredible football brand “Tiki Taka”, but it didn’t work out that way.

The Italian team won the first leg 3-1 in San Siro and had to avoid losing with more than one goal at Nou Camp. Not surprisingly, they defended with all their might in the second leg.

It was frustrating for the Catalan club, but when inter-midfielder Thiago Motta was knocked out in the second half, they apparently made a breakthrough.

Getty Images – Getty

Mourinho doesn’t celebrate reluctantly

There was even a point in the match where Mourinho Guardiola whispered something in the technical area, while ex-Barca striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic gave an encouraging lecture. Guardiola and Ibrahimovic were famous at the time for their inconsistencies, so it was a masterpiece of Mourinho’s brain games.

It was also a tactical feat as Barca only won 1-0 that night, which meant that Inter reached the final and Mourinho ran across the field to celebrate with the traveling fans. It infuriated the Barca fans and probably Guardiola too.

However, it was more difficult days against the Guardiola teams before us …

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ylTVLMja0DE [/ embed]

El Clasico bonanza, April / May 2011

Mourinho’s next visit to the Nou Camp was at Real Madrid seven months later after winning the Champions League with Inter. Guardiola taught him a soccer lesson. Barca won 5-0.

That hurt Mourinho and when there were four El Clasicos within 18 days, there was always fireworks.

For the first time, Real prevailed 1-0 against Barca in the Copa del Rey final. Mourinho and Guardiola disagreed about a goal from Pedro that was missed offside.

AFP – Getty

It was Real Madrid who scored the first goal against Barca

They then met in the LaLiga and it was a story of two penalties when Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo played a 1-1 draw at the Bernabeu.

Days later they were back in the Bernabeu for the first leg of their Champions League semi-final and Barca won 2-0. The game was predictably hostile because Pepe was dismissed while Mourinho was later sent onto the stands.

The return leg was not quite as hot with 1: 1, which meant that Barca made it to the final and that this time Mourinho would not run a race on the field.

Getty Images – Getty

Barcelona won the Champions League in 2011

An eye for an eye, August 2011

Neither Mourinho nor Guardiola are known to have physical punches. However, what Mourinho did in the second leg of the Supercopa de Espana 2011 has exceeded the mark.

Marcelo was sent off because of a scissor attack on Cesc Fabregas and triggered a close combat on the field and in the technical area.

In this dramatic turn, Mourinho went to Guardiola’s assistant at the time, Tito Vilanova, and pulled out his eye. Mourinho was suspended for two games, while Vilanova received a one-time suspension for his role in the incident.

Barcelona won the trophy with a 5: 4 overall win and definitely had the last laugh.

Getty Images – Getty

Mourinho and Vilanova would catch up with their eyes after the incident

Sleepy Pep, April 2012

Guardiola announced that he would leave Barcelona at the end of the 2011/12 season, citing fatigue as the reason for his departure.

Of course, many praised him for the fantastic job he had done at Nou Camp after winning 14 trophies in just three years.

However, Mourinho didn’t see it that way, claiming that he couldn’t believe Guardiola was too tired and needed a sabbatical.

He said: “It is his life, but it is unthinkable for me to take a sabbatical. He is younger than me, but I am not tired.” Mourinho left Madrid a year later and met Guardiola again shortly after both new jobs had started.

Getty Images – Getty

Mourinho said he was shocked by Guardiola’s reasons for leaving Barcelona

“The best team lost”, August 2013

Guardiola’s first chance to win a cup at the new Bayern Munich would compete against his old opponent, who returned to Chelsea.

European champions Bayern were strong favorites, but it looked like Mourinho had scored another number against him until a last minute equalizer in Javi Martinez’s extra time brought the game to a penalty shootout. The German club won the shootout.

Ramires was knocked out earlier in the game and Mourinho was in no mood to congratulate Guardiola on winning, and also uttered a phrase that he has used more than once.

He said: “Every time I play Pep, I have ten men. It has to be some kind of UEFA rule. The best team has clearly lost. You just took a penalty. “

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9DW5PE27RxQ [/ embed]

Leave your hair on, September 2014

It often gets personal when there is a big rivalry and Mourinho has suffered a low after a UEFA Elite Club coaching forum.

The two fought over the length of the grass on a soccer field.

They exchanged points through the media before Mourinho Guardiola ridiculed his bald head!

Mourinho said, “If you enjoy what you do, you don’t lose your hair and Guardiola is bald. He doesn’t like soccer.”

getty

Like many men, Guardiola, unlike Mr. Mourinho, suffered from baldness

First Premier League showdown, September 2016

It would only be a matter of time before the best opponents face off in the Premier League and there is a duel between Mourinhos Manchester United and Guardiolas Man City at the beginning of the 2016/17 season.

Goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Kelechi Iheanacho made Man City 2-0 at Old Trafford. Zlatan Ibrahimovic withdrew, but it was Guardiola and Man City who prevailed.

In terms of rivalry between managers, the match was relatively accident-free. Would this mean the end of Mourinho and Guardiola’s longstanding feud?

Getty Images – Getty

The two even joked in England

Blowing up Old Trafford Tunnel, December 2017

The bad blood would of course go on after that.

Man City won the following season with the same number of points that almost ended the title race, but this match will always be remembered for what happened afterwards.

There was a lot of turmoil between the two players in the Old Trafford tunnel, and although Mourinho and Guardiola weren’t involved in the fighting themselves, it was probably a result of their longstanding conflict.

Getty Images – Getty

The fiery scenes continued after the match

“You cannot buy a class”, August 2018

Man City’s incredible 2017/18 season was all captured in the film and published in the documentary All or Nothing on Amazon Prime.

Mourinho was very critical of the way the documentary portrayed him and Man United and how Man City behaved in the making of the film.

He said: “You can have a fantastic film while respecting others.

“You don’t have to be disrespectful to have a fantastic movie. You can be a rich club and buy the best players in the world, but you can’t buy a class and they clearly showed that, it was really obvious.”

Guardiola replied, “Jose is right, you can’t buy classes.” However, it is not clear whether this comment should be taken at face value.

Mourinho and Guardiola no longer compete against each other since November 2018, and now Tottenham is the newest team to be brought into the rivalry.

We’ll know on Sunday whether this absence made her heart beat faster or only aggravated the rivalry between the management titans.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S6ds0rLzk9Q [/ embed]