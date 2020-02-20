[after-fiery-democratic-debate,-bloomberg-seeks-rebound-as-rivals-hit-marketing-campaign-path]



Senator Bernie Sanders speaks as his rivals for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination pay attention at the ninth Democratic 2020 U.S. Presidential candidates debate at the Paris Theater in Las Vegas Nevada, U.S., February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

February 20, 2020

By Tim Reid and Simon Lewis

LAS VEGAS (Reuters) – The Democratic presidential contenders commenced a frantic sprint for votes on Thursday right after a fiery discussion left major-shelling out billionaire Michael Bloomberg’s candidacy terribly bruised and quite a few of his rivals jockeying to be the reasonable choice to liberal U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders.

With two days to go ahead of the presidential caucuses in Nevada and contests looming in South Carolina, then 14 states on Tremendous Tuesday on March three, which include California, Utah and Colorado, most candidates will scatter across all those states around the up coming several times for rallies and get-out-the vote activities.

The blistering attacks introduced on Wednesday night at Bloomberg – above his record on race, historical past of sexist remarks and use of his fortune to press his way up in impression polls – ruined his pitch that he has the greatest chance of beating Republican President Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 election.

The previous New York Town mayor, who entered the race late and will not be on principal ballots until finally Super Tuesday, has experimented with to posture himself as a moderate different to Sanders, a democratic socialist.

Bloomberg’s campaign moved to stem the fallout early on Thursday by asserting new endorsements from U.S. House of Associates associates from New York, New Jersey and California, soon after arguing on Wednesday evening that he was “just warming up” and promised a stronger efficiency throughout upcoming week’s discussion in South Carolina.

Rivals Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar, Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg all leaped at the likelihood to go just after the media mogul, who has surged in polls by expending hundreds of millions of dollars out of his possess pocket on an marketing blitz.

Warren landed early jabs at Bloomberg linked to accusations of sexist opinions and his aid though mayor of cease-and-frisk law enforcement procedures that ensnared disproportionate numbers of blacks and Latinos. The U.S. senator from Massachusetts advised CNN soon after the debate that she had “no doubt” that Bloomberg would open his wallet to “try to erase the memory of what happened on that debate phase.”

Warren’s marketing campaign reported it established fundraising documents on Wednesday by elevating $425,000 through the very first hour of the discussion and $2.eight million around the system of the day. Sanders’ campaign furthermore declared it experienced raised a record $two.7 million on Wednesday.

Nevada’s caucuses are the third contest in the point out-by-point out race to locate a challenger to Trump. South Carolina holds its main on Feb. 29.

Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, has a town hall assembly and a fundraiser scheduled in Los Angeles, and Bloomberg has a morning event in Utah.

Warren and former Vice President Biden will have a city hall that airs on CNN on Thursday evening from Las Vegas. Klobuchar, a senator from Minnesota, has a marketing campaign party in Colorado.

Trump shipped his judgment on Bloomberg’s effectiveness with significant tweets late on Wednesday and on Thursday early morning. In just one article he wrote, “Worst debate performance in history!”

(Reporting by Tim Reid and Simon Lewis in Nevada, Ginger Gibson, Amanda Becker and John Whitesides in Washington Crafting by Amanda Becker and John Whitesides Editing by Sonya Hepinstall and Jonathan Oatis)