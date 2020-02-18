[after-he’s-released-from-jail,-is-it-way-too-substantially-to-hope-blago-will-fade-absent-quietly?]

It is not the finish of the globe.

There was a time I could possibly have flipped out around President Donald Trump’s selection to commute the jail sentence of former Gov. Rod Blagojevich.

But no more.

They’ve worn me down.

Go in peace, Rod.

If only you would have the decency to go away, and go quietly.

But of study course, that would be inquiring much too a great deal.

What a weird globe we have created for ourselves.

A reality tv host gets to be President of the United States and utilizes his authority to pardon one of his unsuccessful contestants—an individual who had acquired movie star by dint of his shameless, abusive conduct as governor of this condition.

We could argue till the end of times about irrespective of whether Blagojevich’s 14-12 months jail sentence was also lengthy, and no doubt Illinois historians will do specifically that.

I have usually considered 14 yrs was a bit extended than it necessary to be. Marginally.

But there is reputable area for disagreement there. Lots of have argued with me by way of the several years, using the posture that 14 years was way far too a lot for what Blagojevich did.

It was surely a prolonged sentence by Illinois criteria for a political corruption situation, though that was form of the level. It wasn’t very long by the conventional of other jurisdictions that are tougher on white collar political criminals.

Now Trump has reduce Blagojevich free just small of him serving 8 decades, indicating the initial sentence was “ridiculous.”

And if Trump and Blagojevich could just go away it at that, expressing he’s been punished ample, I could are living with that.

It is surely not as large a travesty of justice as Trump leaning on Attorney General William Barr to intervene to go straightforward on the president’s pal, Roger Stone.

But we know Trump and Blagojevich will not go away it that.

They’ll shortly be back about the enterprise of rewriting history, attempting to portray Blagojevich as an innocent target of overzealous prosecutors, which is where this entire track and dance began about a yr ago.

Try to remember: Trump claimed that the people who convicted Blagojevich had been sleazebags.

What a crock, specifically coming from Trump. The U.S. Supreme Courtroom upheld Blago’s conviction and explained the sentence was supported by the evidence.

But Blagojevich observed his opening, and he ran with it, sucking up to Trump at each and every chance. And now it is paid out off, not as speedily as he had imagined, but nonetheless shaving about four many years off his time guiding jail walls.

Will Trump now use Blagojevich on the campaign trail as a spokesman for his prison justice reform initiatives?

Or is Blago’s new reason to just provide as a different irritant to the straightforward adult men and females who make up the rank-and-file of the Justice Division?

Whatever path he usually takes, Blagojevich will unquestionably command our consideration for the relaxation of his lifestyle.

We elected him, not after but two times, and now there is no escaping him.

Which is our punishment.