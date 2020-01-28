After James Coley’s departure, we learned a lot about the importance of South Florida for football in Georgia

Welcome to Hello UGA, Your one-stop shop for football news from Georgia. Visit us every weekday morning to learn everything you need to know about football, recruitment, basketball, and more in Georgia.

How important will South Florida be for football in Georgia after James Coley’s death?

James Coley’s time in Georgia has ended. It was announced on Friday that he would travel to Texas A&M to work on Jimbo Fisher’s employees. The move has not yet been publicly announced, but should come as no surprise given Coley’s previous relationship with Fisher and the fact that Coley was downgraded from his role as an offensive coordinator.

Connected: Former Georgian soccer OC James Coley leaves the workforce and moves to Texas A&M

Georgia got Todd Monken and appointed him offensive coordinator. The Bulldogs also hired Buster Faulkner, former Southern Miss’s offensive coordinator, although he is currently a support worker. With Coley now at Texas A&M, there is an opening at Quarterbacks Coach that Faulkner would make sense of.

Coley’s tenure as an offensive coordinator was unsuccessful. Although the Bulldogs won the SEC East and Sugar Bowl last year, the offensive was highly competitive. Not everything can be attributed to Coley, given the problems Georgia had by far and Jake Fromm’s struggles, but Coley is at her feet.

With all the complaints you may have about his on-site results, Coley has contributed a lot to the program. And maybe there was no greater impact than how Coley could help Georgia recruit South Florida.

Coley was closely connected to the region and Georgia benefited greatly from it. The Bulldogs have landed a number of contributors from this part of the world, including James Cook, Tyson Campbell, Tyrique Stevenson and Divaad Wilson, to name a few. In the 2020 class, Georgia brought 4-star recipient Marcus Rosemy from the region.

Now that Coley is gone, it will be interesting to see how well Georgia can recruit in this region. Of course, Smart and the Bulldogs have shown they can recruit at a national level, but in an area where Georgia has had a lot of success recently, it’s not that easy.

South Florida is one of the few areas in the country that can keep up with the Atlanta metropolitan area in terms of the number of elite prospects produced each year. And Georgia won’t stop trying to recruit the area now that Coley employees are gone.

But there is no denying that Coley made it much easier for Georgia in this part of the country. And although statistically it shouldn’t be too difficult to replace him as an offensive coordinator, Georgia’s 2020 team would be worse off if it didn’t have some outstanding personalities from South Florida.

And Coley is just as responsible for these players as for the offensive battles in 2019.

Georgian football players are showing the impact of Kobe Bryant’s legacy

The legendary basketball player Kobe Bryant died tragically on Sunday after a helicopter accident that also killed his 13-year-old daughter and seven other people. Bryant was just 41 years old.

His 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers included countless iconic moments that came with five titles. He was a league MVP and one of the best ever to play basketball.

But Bryant’s impact went far beyond basketball. Countless people were enthusiastic about his “Mamba mentality” and his willingness to win at any price. Even for someone who doesn’t understand why Bryant is a great two-way player, anyone who has watched him play can mimic his strength and toughness.

Given Bryant’s career peak when many of Georgia’s youngest football players could see and appreciate its size, the news shook a number of individuals. And they used social media to respond to the tragic news of Bryant’s death.

pic.twitter.com/lFNuQ5yYOJ

– Richard LeCounte III (@ LilEasy_35) January 26, 2020

Speechless!! RIP THE KING🙏🏾

– Zamir White (@ zeus1_34), January 26, 2020

Smh life too short man … appreciate the ones you love R.I.P Kobe

– SWIFT7️⃣ (@DAndreSwift) January 26, 2020

LUV Mamba🖤

– Red Panda (@_LayZay_) January 26, 2020

Wow wow only https://t.co/3GoDNoFcsW

– Eric Stokes Jr (@_jamane_) January 26, 2020

And I wasn’t even a Kobe fan 🖤 https://t.co/zfuSVZHQ4o

– David Marshall (@ DMarsh_51), January 26, 2020

R.I.P to Kobe and Gianna 🙏🏾 This hit is difficult, words cannot describe it! Prayers to family and friends 🙏🏾 We have to appreciate and love the people we are! Life is so short 💔 pic.twitter.com/cgHfMSIZ8J

– Mecole Hardman Jr. (@ MecoleHardman4) January 26, 2020

Use this option to rock the # 24 in HS with the half sleeve that went up to your elbow like a 10 inch Kobe Damn man

– DB17 (@ DavinBellamy17) January 26, 2020

Man, my idol has just died @kobebryant change my life man !!!!

– DB17 (@ DavinBellamy17) January 26, 2020

The coldest competitor I have ever seen and forever my favorite athlete. RIP Mamba 😔

– Keith Marshall (@ Truthh4), January 26, 2020

Bryant was incredibly controversial at times, but just because of the social media response from yesterday’s tragic news, it was clear how he played basketball, and life was something everyone appreciated and tried to repeat.

Whether you’re trying to push something through, grit your teeth, or shoot a sheet of paper into a trash can while you do a “Kobe!”

“When you grow up and watch him, it means a lot not only to basketball but also to women’s basketball,” said Georgia’s women’s basketball coach Joni Taylor on Sunday. “He was a fan, he was in the Final Four, his daughters played.

“He has supported college basketball, the WNBA, at all levels. He was a champion for us. “

Connected: Kobe Bryant’s death leads to strong reactions from the hall of Dawn Staley, Georgia’s Joni Taylor

Georgian football coach Kirby Smart also sent a tweet commenting on the tragedy.

Prayers go to the Bryant family and to everyone affected by today’s tragedy. One of the greatest competitors of all time. Kobe leaves the legacy on and next to # 8 # 24

– Coach Kirby Smart (@KirbySmartUGA) January 27, 2020

Bryant was really a GOAT. You cannot accomplish the things he has done in this life, both on and off the court, without being one. It meant so much to so many people and changed the way athletes play and compete in all sports. He has clearly inspired so many people around the world, including a number of great athletes from Georgia.

We had a great time in Athens !! 🖤❤️🐶 #ATD pic.twitter.com/y0oTIAdViR

– Daran Branch (@say_brant) January 27, 2020

great visit @GeorgiaFootball @CamLemons_UGA @Coach_Hankton pic.twitter.com/0YxIHHzog1

– ⁶ (@HallAgiye) January 26, 2020

Hope this crew ends up at UGA @ tateratledge22 @ millionairemov3 @LXIII_NOVA pic.twitter.com/TAEaEUeSjn

– Dean Ratledge (@ dratledge81), January 25, 2020

Next puppy at Butler!

Blue IV, which will replace Blue III, was launched on Friday and it’s adorable orable pic.twitter.com/ZcN6f8LE9D

– ESPN (@espn) January 25, 2020