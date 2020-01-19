After Kimanis’ defeat, Azmin says the government needs more time to bridge the urban-rural divide in Malaysia

Deputy President of the PKR and Minister of Economic Affairs Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali accompanied by MP Datuk Mohd Arifin Arif (left) for a meeting with locals in Kampung Baitam Baru, Kimanis, Sabah, January 17, 2020. – Bernama picture

KUALA LUMPUR, January 19 – Deputy President of the PKR, Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, rejected proposals today that the Pakistani federal government of Harapan will lose public support after Barisan Nasional’s victory in yesterday’s Kimanis by-election.

Instead, Azmin said the government only needed more time to get a better public buy-in for its economic measures to combat rural poverty.

“Since Kimanis is a rural constituency, we need more time to convince voters of our initiatives to bridge the urban-rural gap,” the economics minister quoted The Star reporters after a market visit to Ampang with the local government and Housing Administration Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin will distribute mandarins for the upcoming Chinese New Year.

Azmin is said to have admitted that there were problems in Sabah that had been inherited from the previous BN government and that needed to be addressed.

He added that the Sabahans must be convinced that if Warisan is in control of the state government, they can look forward to a better future.

Mohamad Alamin won the Sabah parliamentary poll yesterday in a direct fight with a 2,029 majority vote against Parti Warisan Sabah candidate Datuk Karim Bujang, giving Kimanis a further lead for BN.

In comparison, the BN candidate in the 2018 election, Datuk Seri Anifah Aman, who had held kimonis since 2004, won with only 156 votes in a three-way battle against Karim and a PH candidate, Jaafar Ismail.