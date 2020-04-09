After leaving Bernie Sanders, Barack and Michelle Obama will be together

According to the former campaign manager, Mr. Barack and Michelle Obama are coming out of the fray to support presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Jim Messina told MSNBC on Wednesday that the resignation of Sen. Bernie Sanders from the 2020 race would make the former president and first lady support their former vice president in a way that was “a very big deal.”

“This move by Bernie Sanders to the two major powers in the Democratic Party, Barack, and in some ways, especially Michelle Obama, will allow them to step out of the fray now and then,” Messina said.

Download the new Premium Premium app

Share the full story, not just the titles

Download now

“I mean, people forget that Michelle Obama is the most popular political figure in the United States. Having Barack and Michelle Obama on the walk, they’re talking to both the base and the swing voters. The Democrats were released in 2016, and in 2018 they returned home to give Nancy Pelosi to the House of Representatives. “

Watch more

Mr Sanders made his presidential nomination on Wednesday, telling supporters he saw no other way to advance Wisconsin and could not remain in the “good conscience”.

His resignation paves the way for Mr. Biden to become a possible Democratic nominee, and he will meet with Donald Trump in November.

During the Democratic primary, the Obama administration refused to approve any of the candidates. But Mr Messina said he expected both elections leading up to the general election to be open to the public.

“It’s very important to have these two people completely and complexly there,” Mr Messina said.

“And Joe Biden will do what he always has to do in these moments. He will sit down and be very first-rate, congratulating the people and uniting the base.”

“I think Bernie’s language was really important today. When he said he was united, we stood together to defeat Donald Trump. He and Joe Biden are personal friends. And the base is united to Donald Trump who seems to be “Democrats are the most serious threat to our lives, defeat them.”

[Tags ToTranslate] Bernie Sanders [t] Joe Biden [you] Obama [s] MSNBC [election] election 2020 [d] Donald Trump [election] America [t] America [t] world [t] News