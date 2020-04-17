After lockdown, Covid-19 case duplication rate drops from 3 to 6.2 days: News – India

In India, the double rate of Covid-19 positive cases has fallen sharply and is currently 6.2 days instead of the previous three days, the Union Health Ministry announced on Friday.

“Prior to the lockdown, the Covid-19 duplication rate was about 3 days, but according to data in the last 7 days, the doubling rate is now 6.2 days. The duplication rate in 19 states and federal territories is even lower than the average double rate, ”said Lav Aggarwal, joint secretary of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare at a daily news briefing.

“The doubling rate is lower than the national level in 19 countries and territories of the Union. Kerala, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Ladakh, Puducherry, Delhi, Bihar, Odisha, TN, Andhra Pradesh, UP, Punjab, Assam, Tripura all have a low doubling rate of coronavirus cases, ”Aggarwal added.

After a 21-day state closure and a subsequent extension, the doubled rate has gone from 3 to 6.2 days nationally, according to health ministry data.

“The ratio between recovering Covid-19 patients and deaths in the country is 80:20, which is higher than in several other countries suffering from the health crisis,” said a health ministry official.

In the last 24 hours, there have been 1,007 fresh Covid-19 cases and 23 deaths in India.

.