After locking Covid-19, PM Modi will strike a balance between life-saving and livelihoods – India news

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will listen to all the chief ministers on their views and proposals on whether to lift or extend the lock, but his decision will be communicated directly to people closer on April 14.

On April 9 and 10, Prime Minister Modi gave six hours of presentations to his chief advisers and proxy groups to strike a balance between livelihoods and livelihoods, as India lacks the medical infrastructure to manage the transmission of coronaviruses in the community.

Click here for full coverage of coronaviruses

“The easiest call to expand the closure is the hardest way to remove it so that India does not fall into negative growth,” said a senior member of one of the authorized committees.

Prime Minister Modi on Thursday heard his key advisers led by Secretary General PK Mishra, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief Advisor P K Sinha, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, NITI Director General Aaayog Amitabh Kant and Additional Secretary (PMO) AK Sharma.

It is understood that while everyone agreed to save Native American lives, they also wanted to revive economic activity as ports were jammed with containers and large port cities like Mumbai and Chennai were hit by a pandemic.

“We need to revive port activities so that the base tanks are locked behind irrelevant containers and therefore need to be removed. If we start with basic activities, the patrol on the road must learn to differentiate between essential and irrelevant,” said a senior official.

It is understood that one of the proposals to revive economic activity with the gradual abolition of the deadlock was to classify the country into red, yellow and green zones. Red zones with major coronal activity will remain sealed, yellows with a very limited number of cases will be monitored, but movement will be allowed and green zones will return to normal.

“There are about 400 districts in this country that are not affected by the virus. We may open them to activities and divert the call to other districts by highlighting them in the yellow and green zones. It should be remembered that the harvest season starts on April 14, with India mostly agrarian economy, ”the official said.

While Prime Minister Modi has studied micro details at these meetings, including the delivery of PPE, HCQ and masks, it is understood that he will study the full impact of the locks this weekend to decide the final call. Given his credibility in the mass, Prime Minister Modi’s decision will be followed to the last word.

. (ToTranslate tags) coronavirus