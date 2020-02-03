After lying about NPR, Pompeo defends freedom of the press abroad

TASHKENT, UZBEKISTAN – Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has been calling on authoritarian governments in Eastern Europe and Central Asia to ease restrictions on press freedom for four days, despite criticizing his own treatment of journalists at home.

In Belarus, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, Pompeo again raised human rights issues, including freedom of the press, with his interlocutors on weekends and Monday, denying that double standards are at stake.

Pompeo defended his misfortune with an interviewer with the National Public Radio, who interviewed him last month after the former ambassador to Ukraine was overthrown. He also said that his behavior, in which the journalist insulted her after the interview with swear words, showed no lack of respect for a free press.

Pompeo replied in an official statement that the interviewer “lied” to him and called her behavior “shameful”. He said the incident was “another example of how awkward the media has become in seeking injuries,” and Donald Trump’s administration. NPR said it was up to the reporting of its journalist.

Pompeo has previously complained about NPR reporting, particularly reporting on the negotiations that led to the Iranian nuclear deal in 2015.

NPR later said another of his reporters had been removed from the pool of journalists traveling with Pompeo on his current trip. This led to a second wave of criticism from commentators, including former US officials and diplomats, who said Pompeo had lost credibility in urging foreign governments to respect press freedoms.

Nevertheless, Pompeo on Monday in Tashkent praised the Uzbek government for “easing media restrictions” and said the US “looks forward to further progress in this area.”

And on Saturday in Belarus, he said that the US is prioritizing respect for human rights, strong civil society and freedom of the press in every corner of the world, “and that the country has more to do before American sanctions can be lifted.

On Sunday, a radio interviewer in Kazakhstan asked Pompeo “what kind of message” the NPR incident is sending to countries whose governments “routinely suppress press freedom”.

Pompeo denied that the NPR interview was “more confrontational” than any other interview he had given, and said that journalists allow him to ask anything they want.

“In America, that’s the size of our nation: reporters like you can ask me any question or question,” he said. “We speak openly. We express our view; they ask their questions. That’s how we do it in America. “

He said the question of which reporters are allowed to travel on his plane depends on “certain behaviors” that are about honesty and truth. “If you do, you can participate, and if you don’t, it’s just not appropriate, frankly, it’s not fair to the rest of the journalists who are on your side.”

Pompeo said it sends a “perfect message”.

“It’s a perfect message about freedom of the press. You are free to ask questions,” he said, noting that a third NPR reporter attended his press conference in Ukraine on Friday. “It’s wide open in America. I love it. I hope the rest of the world will respect our freedom of the press and the great things we do in the United States. “