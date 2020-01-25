After much exercise, Paul Cotter showed improvement for Wolves

This is what the last 15 months looked like for Wolves ahead Paul Cotter. It would be a lot for everyone, let alone someone born in November 16, 1999.

In November 2018, Cotter left Western Michigan University after appearing in eight games to become a member of the London Knights of OHL. A little over a month later, Cotter signed his entry contract with the Vegas Golden Knights before concluding his season in London, where he played 48 games plus 11 more in the late season.

After the London season ended, Cotter traveled to Chicago and watched the Wolves during their play-off run, skating with other prospects and meeting coach Rocky Thompson.

“It was a lot of exercise,” Cotter said. “But it was fun.”

But there was more.

On the eve of the Vegas development camp last summer, Cotter came down with appendicitis. Although the disease was treated with antibiotics instead of surgery, Cotter still missed the camp. Cotter needed strong preseason performance to reach the AHL instead of going back to juniors.

“I think it was in the air to see how well I did at rookie camp and camp here to make the decision,” Cotter said. “I’m glad it worked.”

Exempted from the OHL / NHL transfer agreement because he is an American – allowing him to play in the AHL – Cotter entered the Friday game with 39 games. He scored one goal with five assists, mainly in the bottom six of the Wolves line-up.

Wolves coach Rocky Thompson said that Cotter is a strong one-on-one player and his reading of the game has improved.

“We have worked very hard with Paul and he has a great foundation,” Thompson said. “A great basis for his game.”

Cotter, a fourth round choice in 2018, is still trying to figure out the AHL. Cotter now plays against experienced, experienced professionals and said this season was the first time he had to get to know the line-up of the opponent and who he was playing against.

“When you start a game, it’s not just” good, let’s beat these guys, “Cotter said.” It is, who am I up against? Make sure you look at faceoffs, OK, this man has been in the competition for a long time. “

As he grew up, Cotter saw players in the NHL and AHL as “boys who are gods, crazy at hockey.” But now, though he is absolutely not a veteran, Cotter sees that he can play at a level he once saw with awe.

“It’s a great competition,” Cotter said. “It’s hard to play for sure, lots of physicality and older boys. I think I’ll get the hang of it sooner or later.”