After photographing, the US sends nearly two dozen Saudi cadets home – Boston Herald

By ERIC TUCKER and MICHAEL BALSAMO

WASHINGTON (AP) – The US sent 21 Saudi military students home after an investigation into a fatal shooting last month by one of their fellow trainees at Pensacola Naval Air Camp, an attack that Attorney General William Barr said was a terrorist act was some of the same motivations from the September 11 plot.

The trainees who were removed had jihadist or anti-American sentiments on social media pages or had “contact with child pornography”, also in internet chat rooms, officials said. No one is accused of having had prior knowledge of the shooting or assisted the 21-year-old shooter to perform it.

The Department of Justice assessed whether one of the trainees would face charges, but concluded that the behavior did not meet federal prosecution standards, Barr said.

The shooting on December 6 at the base in Pensacola, in which Mohammed Alshamrani, the officer of the Saudi Air Force, killed three American sailors and injured eight other people, focused the public’s attention on the presence of foreign students in US military training programs and laid exposing shortcomings in cadet screening. Monday’s resolution has tackled the misconduct of individual students, but it also allows pilots from Saudi Arabia, an important ally in the Middle East, to continue training.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia gave full and total support to our counter-terrorism investigation and ordered all Saudi trainees to fully cooperate,” Barr said. “This help was crucial to help the FBI determine if anyone helped the shooter in the attack.”

Barr said the kingdom has agreed to review the behavior of all 21 to see if they should face military discipline and to send back anyone whom the US later decides to sue.

Separately, the Attorney General asked Apple on Monday to help extract data from two shooter iPhones, including one that, according to the Alshamrani authorities, was damaged by a bullet after being confronted with law enforcement.

Law enforcement officials left no doubt that Alshamrani was motivated by jihadist ideology, saying he was visiting a New York City memorial for the September 11, 2001, during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend and anti-American and anti-Israeli reports on social media posted only two hours before the recording. Last September 11, Barr said, Alshamrani posted a message saying “the countdown has begun.”

Officials had previously said Alshamrani organized a party for the shooting, where he and others watched videos of mass shootings. Alshamrani, who also traveled back and forth between Saudi Arabia and the US, took flight training in Pensacola, where foreign military members receive routine instruction.

On the morning of December 6, the shooter entered a building on the grounds of the naval base and shot his victims “in cold blood” while marines who heard the gunfire from outside yanked a fire extinguisher off the wall and rushed to confront him. . He was eventually killed by a sheriff’s assistant sheriff during the rampage.

The shooter shot a photo of President Donald Trump and another former US president and witnesses said he “criticized US military actions overseas” during the attack, said FBI Deputy Director David Bowdich.

The shooting in December raises questions about how well international military students are screened before training on American bases. Some lawmakers, including a top Trump Republican ally, have called for Saudi Arabia to be suspended for the US military training program.

Trump insisted on a revision of the program. But Senator Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., Said the program should be re-evaluated after the attack.

National security adviser Robert O’Brien said Sunday in an interview on Fox News that the recordings “showed that there were errors in the way we examined the students.” The actions taken by the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Defense to remove the Saudi students are “to protect our servants”, he said.

The Pentagon has made a broad evaluation of the screening process for international students, and officials have said they are likely to increase the role of the Ministry of Defense in screening.

Navy Capt. Brook DeWalt, a Pentagon spokesperson, said Monday that Secretary of Defense Mark Esper has the results of the check and the department will release appropriate information in the near future.

Twelve of the removed trainees were assigned to the base in Pensacola and nine others were assigned to US Air Force bases, including in Mississippi, Texas and Oklahoma, said a senior Justice Department official. The trainees were all removed from the US on Monday with a Saudi government plane, the official said.

Of the 21 sent home, 17 had social media with jihadist or anti-American content. Fifteen had some sort of contact with child pornography. One of the trainees had more than 100 images of child pornography and had searched for the material, but the office of the American lawyer determined that there was not enough evidence to justify federal prosecution.

In a statement, the Saudi embassy called the shooter a “disturbed and radicalized” person who acted alone and who does not represent the values ​​of Saudi Arabia or the hundreds of thousands of Saudis who have lived and studied in the US in recent decades. It said it had cooperated with the investigation and would continue to do so.

“It is worth noting that the US military training has enabled Saudi military personnel, Saudi soldiers, pilots and sailors to fight with their American counterparts and against our common enemies,” the statement said.

Researchers have meanwhile tried to access two Alshamrami devices – an iPhone 7 and an iPhone 5 – but have no access to these devices because the phones are locked and encrypted, according to a letter from FBI general counsel, Dana Boente. The FBI has received a court authorization to search the phones and the devices have been sent to the office lab in Quantico, Virginia, he said.

The research is considered a “high priority national priority,” Boente said in the letter.

FBI officials sought help from other federal agencies and other experts, and researchers tried to guess the passwords, but the letter said the efforts were unsuccessful.

Apple said in a statement on Monday that it rejected any characterization that it had not helped substantively with the investigation. It said it has “produced a wide range of information” as part of the probe, including iCloud backups, account information, and other transaction data.

Although Apple and the FBI have been in discussion the past week, Apple has not yet told the Justice Department whether the company has access to the phones, another senior Justice Department official said. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation.

Apple said it only heard last week that the shooter had a second iPhone and that the FBI had not had access to the devices. The company said its engineers had made a call with the FBI to “provide additional technical assistance” and that it would continue to collaborate with researchers.

___

This story corrects an earlier version to reflect that the authorities now say that Alshamrani himself shot the phone.