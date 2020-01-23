After Prohibition of Evidence, GOP Senators Have Complaint: Dems Speak Too Much

Tierney Sneed contributed to this report.

The rules for the impeachment trial are set.

At the time of this writing, no witnesses were to be called. No additional documentary evidence will be considered by the largest deliberative body in the world. And cross-examination? Forget that.

But one day, the Republican senators complain: the deputy directors appointed by the Democrats talk too much.

“Well, we have just come out of 6 hours of testimony so far today,” said Senator John Barrasso (R-WY). “I haven’t heard anything new at all.”

Indeed, Barrasso not only missed the opportunity to hear something new about the case – he helped ensure that such an opportunity never arose.

Senate Republicans voted late Tuesday night to prevent the issuance of subpoenas for documents and testimony during the impeachment investigation. Even in the midst of widespread suggestions that there are heaps of still hidden evidence, such as that discovered on the iPhone of Giuliani’s partner, Lev Parnas, the Republicans have prevented the upper house from asking for additional information.

“Since the House adopted these articles, evidence has continued to be revealed regarding the President’s corrupt scheme,” representative Adam Schiff (D-CA) said Wednesday evening.

But it’s much easier to act as if the story told by the impeachers was old news and the Democrats were simply beating a dead horse.

For Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX), “one of the realities that is already being established is that only a few hours after the debates on the openings (of those responsible for the dismissal), they are already repeating the same points that they raised for 13 hours yesterday. . “

Cruz added that, despite what he called the “form” of the Democrats, “we will see a lot of repetitions on the same points over and over again.”

He then suggested that it was “essential” for Hunter Biden to testify in the case. Some senators, like Barrasso, have suggested that Biden’s testimony could be offered as an “exchange” for the testimony of former national security adviser John Bolton.

But it is unclear whether the Democrats would be ready to embark on such an expedition.

Rather, it appears that a net of information from criminal cases, Freedom of Information Act prosecutions and reports will continue to fill in the missing elements of the pressure campaign on Ukraine that led to the third impeachment of the history of the United States.

Alternatively, you can see it as Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) did in comments to Capitol Hill reporters on the opening arguments of the dismissal directors.

“What we saw is a revival of yesterday’s masquerade,” he said.