After protests, Tesla’s musk tries to alleviate the water problems on the factory premises

Elon Musk speaks at a press conference at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, March 2, 2019. – Reuters pic

FRANKFURT, January 26 – Elon Musk, managing director of Tesla, tried to alleviate the environmental problems related to the planned factory of the electrical manufacturer in Germany.

The US company had announced in planning documents that the factory would need 372 cubic meters of water from the public drinking water network per hour, leading to protests from local residents earlier this month.

“Sounds like we need to sort out a few things! Tesla won’t use that much net water every day. It may be a rare peak use case, but not an everyday occurrence, ”Musk said on Twitter yesterday.

On another environmental problem, Musk tweeted that only a small part of the forest on the property that Tesla had bought on the outskirts of Berlin would be cut down to build the planned factory.

“Again, this is not a natural forest – it was planted for use as cardboard,” he said.

The US automaker announced plans to build its first European car factory in Grünheide, Brandenburg, last November.

Politicians, unions and industry associations welcomed the move and said it would bring jobs to the region, but environmental groups have raised concerns and a Brandenburg water association warned of “extensive and serious problems with drinking water and sanitation” for the proposed factory.

Regardless of this, the German business newspaper Handelsblatt reported today that Tesla had applied for subsidies for battery cell production and research in Germany.

Tesla had no immediate opinion on the matter. – Reuters