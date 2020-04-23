After proxy war in Kashmir, Pak launches cyber war against India and Prime Minister Modi – news from India

Indian security agencies have linked the movements in social media messages directed at India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi into a coordinated effort that has an “imprint” on Pakistani intelligence.

According to an assessment delivered to the government on Wednesday, efforts have been made to stifle social media with messages to fuel anti-Indian sentiment, especially in the Gulf countries, by “spreading false propaganda about Islamophobia in India”.

Pakistan’s deep state, the report said, has sought to bring about a rift between India and close allies in the Gulf by attacking Prime Minister Modi, who has made major investments in deepening India’s ties with the Middle East.

The North Bloc assessment includes a long list of troll lunches based in Pakistan and the Gulf countries that have been used to achieve this.

Copying messages on social networks targeting New Delhi is not the first.

Security officials noticed a similar pattern last year, when Jammu and Kashmir were put under a blockade of communication last August, hours before Parliament passed laws to deprive Jammu and Kashmir of their special status under the Constitution.

Pakistan has taken to social media and otherwise made a concerted effort to embarrass India for repealing Article 370, but it is not far off, a government official said.

There was, as reported by the Hindustan Times, evidence that new terrorist groups funded by the Pakistani deep state first made their presence known on social media even before launching the first attack in Srinagar. Everything when the Internet was banned in Kashmir.

“What’s new in this case is the use of prominent figures in Gulf countries to consider a systematic plan for false propaganda … This effort has clear traces of Pakistani ISI involvement,” a senior government official told the Hindustan Times, referring to a tweet analysis who were targeting New Delhi.

On Tuesday, a hashtag powered by entities in Pakistan was “ShameOnModi”. The day before, the hashtag was “ChaosInIndia”.

The campaign aimed at Prime Minister Modi was prompted by a systematic engineering circulation of video clips of isolated incidents of harassment or harassment of Muslim individuals in India to project as if the entire community had been attacked.

The assessment classifies Twitter handles into four categories: among the hundreds analyzed by security agencies, the report classifies aggregates, feeders, spreaders and impacts.

Twitter handles classified as investors collect videos from aggregators, design appropriate messages for videos or photos, and then forward them to distributors. Officials said it was no accident that Twitter handles of most of these additions were created recently – between January and April – and indicated that there was a clear plan and organized effort to target New Delhi.

Many handles classified as spreaders are also found in Pakistan.

Like a doorknob that has a picture of something like 20. She (it could be a man) started her day on Twitter this Tuesday, with several posts in which she remembered Iqbal, a respected poet who was revered on both sides of the border. Then she got down to work. By the end of the day, she had posted tweets and retweets of 200 plus; an average of one every three minutes with the same hashtag.

The report listed many Twitter handles, each echoing of tweets posted by others and the use of graphic images and videos – many of them several years old – to provoke outrage.

This time, however, the report said, there were also spreaders located in different Gulf countries: Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. These are all old but unverified Twitter handles, the report said.

