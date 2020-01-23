After revolt over junk food, senate democrats are given healthy choices in the Trump impeachment process

WASHINGTON – During the short stalemate of the Senate Trump dinner break Wednesday night, Senator Dick Durbin, D-Ill. took care of the meal in front of his side of the aisle – take out from Roti – served buffet style in the Democratic wardrobe.

Different senators will organize every deposition night. When Senator Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., Comes to take care of dinner, the Bangkok-born senator told me she will serve Thai takeaway food.

Before you ask, the answer is that these meals are not borne by the taxpayer.

Senator Chuck Schumer, D-NY, Democratic Senate leader, “the first night went smoothly and did pizza and salad,” Durbin said Thursday.

Durbin, the number two democrat in the senate, took the suggestion of two executives to do Mediterranean and his staff placed an order for 50.

“It was a big hit. People loved it because it was healthy. And so, you know, I had more compliments. With healthy choices: “People really enjoyed it. So whoever has it tonight must follow a serious act, “Durbin said.

The takeaway order included minced chicken and steak; Falafel; Hummus; Pita bread; couscous salad; rice. Dinner in a bowl is designed for vegans, vegetarians and others with dietary restrictions.

Duckworth said the Tuesday snacks were “really terrible, it was all junk food, things like candy bars,” with so little fruit that Duckworth shared a banana.

“And we were all rebelling a little …. So yesterday was very healthy,” she said.

The disappearing senators

There are two wardrobes – one for Republicans and one for Democrats – and when you see senators disappear while watching the Senate process on TV, many of them go to the wardrobes.

The strict rules of the senate penalty for impeachment require that all senators are present in their seats with all electronic devices prohibited. But a few senators may wear less obvious Apple watches – the rule is to check iPhones, iPads and the like on shelves provided for the senators in the wardrobes.

You don’t see the empty seats on TV because the senate controls the camera – not journalists.

My reporters’ colleagues have commented that during these very long trial days, many of the seats – I think the high Thursday was at 21 – are empty. While some senators have left the room – and have been reprimanded in press releases – you should know that the wardrobes have TVs so that senators can watch while snacking, checking emails or arranging other matters.

Not apologetic; just explain.