After Royal Rumble, John Cena calls Brock Lesnar the best performer I have ever seen

Many people would say that John Cena claims to be one of the greatest superstars in WWE history.

As a 16-time champion, Cena has seen and done everything in the wrestling business and is now spreading her wings in Hollywood.

getty

John Cena is currently pursuing a career in Hollywood

His Fast and Furious 9 trailer fell this week, but he still found time to talk about wrestling in an interview with Sports Illustrated.

Cena admitted that he volunteered for Vince McMahon for WrestleMania 36 in Tampa, where Cena lives.

The 42-year-old also spoke about the Royal Rumble match and made a bold but perhaps fair claim to the former enemy Brock Lesnar.

“I found the event to be something special. It was great to be able to watch as a fan and not be afraid to miss something and just enjoy the event. And I can say with the utmost sincerity that I think Brock Lesnar is the best in-ring performer I’ve seen, and I know it’s an opinion, and if you want a cool quote, then here: I think he’s the best in-ring performer. Ring artists of all time.

WWE

Brock Lesnar took part in the Royal Rumble Match as No. 1

“I thought his appearance in the Rumble was a clinic that was about establishing yourself, establishing the people around you, establishing the championship, and emphasizing the importance of an event. He did it in less than 30 minutes and I’m definitely not able to do this, and it was fantastic to see a master class man setting up a clinic to see what to do and how to do it I was really impressed with the rumble. “

Does Cena Lesnar consider the best performer ever? Does he say that?

“I really think so. I really think he has a good understanding of who he is. I think he’s the best when he needs to be dominant, he’s the best in dangerous situations. It makes people better. He still has a secret around him that pulls eyeballs to watch him, and when he does he never disappoints.

“I was watching from home and didn’t know what the rumble did. I thought Brock would lead the table and win. I knew that the first 27 participants would get bored, but at 28 and 29 I knew that I would be standing on the edge of my seat and asking the question: “What happens to the WrestleMania main event, now that the No. 1- Led the table and is the champion for the first time ever? ‘

Drew McIntyre vigorously eliminated Brock Lesnar

“And I love it when a plan comes together to quote a member of the A team. You could see how troubled the crowd was with Brock’s dominance and how it got exciting and exciting over time and how it became a must-see and that’s Brock Lesnar.

“He believes in his presence so much, and he has such a definable present that you can’t ignore him, and he never wastes time and everything he does is special and everything he does meaningfully and it is not all selfish. He’s one of the most successful artists in the WWE and that’s a sign of a true artisan and a true professional. It was great to see. When I saw the rumble, my jaw dropped. “

Cena is undoubtedly qualified to make such a statement, and when you look at Lesnar’s awards, they speak for themselves.

Of course, Lesnar and Cena went through the development system together in the early 2000s, and Cena was the first man Lesnar worked with when he returned to the company in 2012.

The Beast Incarnate often finds it difficult for fans to be a part-time worker and a champion, but there’s no denying that he always delivers and is worth what Vince McMahon pays him.

Which is a lot.