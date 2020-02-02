After the agreement, a group of women polluted the pig bid

Several recipients of a recent deal from the disgruntled Ken Friedman restaurant make an offer for The Spotted Pig.

You might have thought that the New York saga of The Spotted Pig, which ended after a #MeToo scandal involving restaurateur Ken Friedman, ended. However, a new Vanity Fair report suggests otherwise – and unlike many other news about the restless restaurant, there is no grim feeling in this report.

Vanity Fair’s Lisa Abend reports that a group of women who were the recipients of the Friedman-approved settlement are working to sign a rental agreement for the space. The plan, dubbed “Operation Empowered Sow” by Trish Nelson, who led the effort, is to build something positive after the scandals and horrific behavior that closed the restaurant.

Nelson previously worked at The Spotted Pig and other Friedman restaurants. According to the evening report, Nelson is working with two other former employees to put together the resources required to make an offer for the restaurant. As Evening puts it, the group may not have had a deep restaurant group behind them, but they have a fantastic narrative if they can do this work.

It’s an admittedly ambitious project for women who have a lot of work experience in the industry but little or no money. And even though they don’t have any investors or external partners at the moment, they have the powerful opportunity to end one of the worst events in the restaurant industry in Hollywood.

The idea of ​​using the spotted pig as a source for reconstruction does not appear to be dissimilar to the plan led by Gabrielle Hamilton, which was not implemented in 2018, at least thematically. But the look of the restaurant’s former employees, who were badly treated by Friedman by using their settlement to reopen the place, is a very compelling narrative.

In the Vanity Fair article, Nelson says: “The idea is that we can make it a Stonewall Inn for women and workers in the industry.”

