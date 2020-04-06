“After-the-coronavirus” shares at bargain prices in the basement shout “buy” to Gutsy investors, analysts say

China’s Internet ecosystem of fun, convenience and health is expected to emerge even stronger in the post-virus world. And with related stocks now trading at rock bottom prices, it’s time for aggressive investors to start making selective purchases, analysts say.

Blockages, work and home school orders and fears of coronavirus have focused consumers more than ever on their smartphones and other digital devices. Gradually, new habits and mindsets shaped by the pandemic will indicate which companies and their stocks will outperform.

“People should choose companies that can survive or excel in this new environment,” said Alex Wong, director of wealth management at Ample Capital, who sees a “polarization” in Hong Kong-listed stocks, with investors selling traditional retail and travel related Internet stocks.

Technology stocks listed in Hong Kong and mainland China will benefit from increased demand for e-commerce, cloud services and the fifth generation mobile network. Internet giants Tencent and Alibaba, who dominate everything from e-commerce to technology and cloud services in China, should do well, analysts say. So, they should add Kingdee International Software Group, which provides cloud services to companies. (Alibaba owns the South China Morning Post.)

Meanwhile, a fitness kick in the wake of a pandemic will increase Chinese sports retailers Anta Sports and Li Ning, analysts predict.

The actions of select domestic consumer companies in China – which first tackled the virus and should be the first country to recover – should also do well. Hengan International, China’s largest sanitary napkin and napkin manufacturer, Meituan Dianping food delivery service and Haidilao International hot dog chain are favored by analysts.

None of this means that volatility is over or that stock markets have bottomed out, analysts say. Nobody knows how long the pandemic will last, nor how much damage it will cause worldwide.

However, for investors with steel nerves, it may now be time to move – or, at least to draw up a pandemic-influenced shopping list, analysts said. The calibers show that Hong Kong and China stocks are trading at attractive prices, having fallen sharply since mid-January, when the severity of the epidemic on the mainland became clear.

Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs and other analysts point out, bear market rebounds – when a significant loss of ground is recovered – tend to happen quickly and investors nervously sitting on their hands tend to lose.

“It is premature to ask for a fund as new infections remain on a global cycle. The probable worst economic breakpoint is still ahead of us according to the projection of our economists, the political reaction function is still evolving, the earnings expectations remain unrealistically high, and asset market volatility continues to operate at high absolute levels, “Goldman Sachs analysts recently wrote.

“Having said that, history suggests that a powerful bear market rally was a common feature in the main declines in Chinese equities. In particular, there were eight episodes in which China dropped by more than 20% from peak to minimum ( or entering a bear phase) in the last two decades, and in seven of the eight cases, there has been a strong rebound, although sometimes short-lived, with an average of 17% in magnitude and 53 days in duration and a recovery of about 52% of the initial withdrawal, “they wrote.

In addition to the continental markets, Chinese equities are listed in the United States and Hong Kong, where they represent more than 50% of the Hang Seng benchmark by capitalization. Of the major world markets, only the Chinese benchmarks are not currently in bear territory, but have come so close.

What professional analysts say they see are a series of signs that, at least by normal standards, many stocks are currently underestimated.

For example, an indicator known as the price-earnings ratio, which compares a stock or reference price with its earnings per share, shows the Hong Kong Hang Seng Index at an exceptionally low 9.6 (down from the already low 11 , December 6), and the 13-year Shanghai Composite Index (compared to the already low December 14.2). Another indicator, the 14-day relative resistance index, brings both indices to around 43, not far above the 30 marker which indicates that the stocks are oversold.

Meanwhile, the Hang Seng index last week was trading below its net asset value only for the third time in nearly 30 years, when the price-book ratio of its market capitalization benchmark compared to its net assets it dropped to 0.92 times.

“We see opportunities in quality selected Chinese names with secular growth prospects, such as e-commerce, networking and cloud and related infrastructure investments,” said Andy Wong, senior multi-asset investment manager of Pictet Asset Management.

The Swiss multinational wealth manager has recently increased its exposure to telecommunication service providers, which like technology stocks are experiencing renewed demand but are trading at cheaper prices, according to its monthly asset allocation update for April.

The international asset manager East Capital Group also prefers internet and e-commerce companies in China, as they are more focused on the national territory and protected from external shocks, according to the Hong Kong-based portfolio manager Dmitriy Vlasov.

In the meantime, coronavirus has been a “turning point” for home work and online training platform providers, said John Choi, head of Internet research in China at Daiwa Capital Markets.

“Before Covid-19, many parents were skeptical about online education,” said Choi. “But Covid-19 forced the students to try the online options. It’s a turning point. The online transformation was taking place a little bit, but Covid-19 carried it on.”

US online education providers listed in the United States TAL Education Group and New Oriental Education Group are “purchased” by Daiwa.

Meanwhile, home work orders have led to an increase in demand for cloud services, including video conferencing, collaboration and documentation.

The Beijing government in mid-February announced grants for local small and medium-sized businesses to use cloud products such as virtual offices, video conferencing and customer relationship management. The discounts apply to suppliers such as Tencent, Alibaba and Kingsoft Corp., also listed on Hong Kong.

Other local governments in China will implement similar measures to stimulate the use of corporate cloud services, Choi predicts, calling the pandemic “a trigger for many Chinese businesses to advance their corporate digitalization.”

Those most likely to benefit beyond Alibaba, Tencent and Kingdee are listed on the mainland Baidu, Yonyou listed on the mainland, which is available on the commercial link known as Stock Connect, all of which Daiwa values ​​as “buy” shares, except Baidu. which evaluates as “outperformed”.

Morningstar, the huge US equity research firm, believes that the stocks have been oversold in the pandemic and, although not bottoming out, says that some stocks are ready for a post-virus rebound.

Among his choices for Asia is Trip.com, which is the dominant online travel agency in China. Morningstar expects a U-shaped impact on Covid-19’s demand, similar to what happened with Sars in 2002, and sees a return to capacity growth starting in 2021.

“The increase in outbound travel from China, which has the world’s largest population, will provide Trip.com’s scale and bargaining power in the global travel industry,” Morningstar equity analyst Chelsey Tam recently wrote, noting huge growth potential alone about 14 per cent of Chinese people have passports against 42 percent of Americans.

The blocks have created a pent-up demand for travel, says Tam, who will also ultimately help Macau’s casino stocks, which she particularly likes Galaxy Entertainment.

The valuation levels of Hong Kong and China equities are “attractive to almost all sectors” after an epic decline in global equities in March weighed on regional markets, said Dennis Lam, Hong Kong and China equity strategist at DBS Bank.

“Some vulnerable sectors are at bargain prices,” such as travel companies, airlines and Macau gaming titles, said Lam.

Consumer stocks including hotels, restaurants, catering and clothing are likely to rebound in the Hong Kong and China markets, analysts at Goldman Sachs say. Among them, Hong Kong-listed sportswear manufacturer Li Ning posted a 91% rise over the next 12 months and rival Anta Sports could rise 70%.

In addition to technology and consumer stocks, analysts also view healthcare and utility companies as smart bets.

“We like the healthcare sector because we believe there will be an increase in investment in the healthcare sector after the Covid-19 epidemic,” said Vlasov of the East Capital Group.

Historically, stocks of public and material services tended to lead to market rebounds in the A stock market.

And some are examining the opportunities offered by the recent slump in oil prices. This year, crude oil fell by more than 60 percent among the Russian-Saudi ranks due to the reduction in production and the pandemic to crush demand.

“Most manufacturing industries will benefit more or less from low oil prices,” said HSBC Jintrust Fund Management strategist Min Liangchao in Shanghai. “The direct beneficiaries are those whose costs are oil and derived products, including manufacturers of building materials and shipping lines.”

But flashing warning lights are still among the strongest signals on the markets, analysts warn.

“It is too early to start building far-reaching equity positions,” said Pictet’s Wong. “Until a vaccine is discovered and widely administered, the economic disruptions will be severe and prolonged.”

