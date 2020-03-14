After the exam, a class 12 girl jumps to death from a flyover – Delhi News

A student in a class 12 private school in south Delhi has reportedly committed suicide by jumping off the elevated Barapullah Road while returning home with her father after appearing for board exams on Friday afternoon, police said.

The girl was reportedly upset because her exam did not go well, police said.

A police officer said a call arrived at the police control room around 4pm regarding the incident.

“Staff from Hazrat Nizamuddin police station arrived at the scene and learned that the injured girl was transported to Safdarjung Hospital as a matter of urgency. The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital, ”the official said.

According to the clerk, the girl’s father was present at the hospital and told police he was taking his daughter home from school.

“The girl complained of nausea and asked her father to stop the car on an elevated road in the southern part of Delhi, in the Hazrat Nizamuddin area,” a police officer reported.

“She got out, climbed the fence and jumped from almost 40 feet high.” Her father raised the alarm, asking for help from some passers-by, ”the official added.

One of the passers-by called police.

The headmaster said: “It was deeply disturbing and sad news. The school is in shock. ”

The director did not comment further.

SUKID AUXILIARY NUMBERS

sneha: 011-65978181

Sumaitri: 011-23389090

.