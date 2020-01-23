After the ICJ’s ruling, Myanmar denies the genocide against the Rohingya

% MINIFYHTML244153b60cb823b3c142f370887c399811%

% MINIFYHTML244153b60cb823b3c142f370887c399812%

In response to the decision of an international tribunal that ordered Myanmar to take emergency measures to prevent genocide in Rohingya, the government of the country replied by saying that “there was no genocide in Rakhine,” the state from which most Muslim minorities come.

Rights groups and members of the Rohingya minority have celebrated Thursday’s ruling by the judges of the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Plus:

But a statement from Myanmar’s Foreign Ministry said it was “important for Myanmar that the Court (ICJ) make an objectively correct decision on the substance of the case,” and condemned the human rights organizations that accused it of presenting a “distorted picture of the situation in Rakhine.

% MINIFYHTML244153b60cb823b3c142f370887c399813%

% MINIFYHTML244153b60cb823b3c142f370887c399814%

These groups, according to the statement, had “influenced Myanmmar’s bilateral relations with different countries, and hampered efforts for” sustainable development, quot; in the northwestern province.

Although it is acknowledged that “war crimes have occurred,” the statement says “there has been no genocide in Rakhine.”

While defending her country in the ICJ in December, the leader of Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyi was unable to use the word “Rohingya, quot; once” in a 30-minute speech.

Critics said that his refusal to use the word was part of Myanmar’s attempt to deprive the minority of their identity and their rights.

On Thursday the word “Rohingya, quot” was missing from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs statement.

& # 39; A great day for hundreds of thousands of rohingyas & # 39;

The ICJ case was presented by a Muslim majority in Gambia, who had asked the court to impose emergency measures following the violent repression of the Myanmar army in 2017, forcing about 740,000 Rohingya to flee to neighboring Bangladesh.

The court in The Hague ordered Myanmar to take urgent and “provisional, quot; measures to protect your Rohingya population against genocide.

Provisional measures are steps to prevent further damage and it is the first step in the lawsuit.

Legal experts have welcomed the court’s decision.

Reed Brody, commissioner of the International Commission of Jurists, who assisted in the prosecution of Hissene HabreHe said to Al Jazeera: “This is a great day for the hundreds of thousands of Rohingya who have been displaced, murdered and raped. The UN Supreme Court has recognized their suffering. ”

The orders of the ICJ are legally binding.

Brody said that the fact that the decision was unanimous would give weight to the court’s measures.

Myanmar ordered an end to abuse against the Rohingya