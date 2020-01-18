After the players’ meeting, Packers Defense wants to slow the attack of the 49ers National Sports

GREEN BAY – The players-only meeting took place on the flight home, just a few hours after the Green Bay Packers’ worst season loss.

Defense veterans were in first grade, including center-back Blake Martinez, the unit’s signal caller. Corner kick Tramon Williams, the team’s most experienced defensive player, and Za’Darius and Preston Smith, the unit’s emotional leaders, discussed their group’s performance in a 37-8 drubbing on November 24 by the San Francisco 49ers, their opponents on Sundays Rematch in the NFC championship game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Although the 49ers rolled less than a ton this night (339, 42 less than their season average) and lost the Battle for Time of Ownership (24 minutes, 44 seconds), they won games against them due to the large losses Packers have generated.

The 49ers had six games of 20 yards or more, including quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo’s two touchdown passes – from 42 yards to wide receiver Deebo Samuel just before halftime and from 61 yards to George Kittle’s close end to 57 seconds of play to get out of reach after the end The packers’ only landing.

These six pieces accounted for 57.2 yards of what the Packers gave up, and they shared one thing in common: communication problems. To solve them, the defensive players came to Lambeau Field about an hour before the coaches had scheduled them for this Monday. Martinez asked defensive quality control coach Christian Parker to curate all of the explosive games that the defense had given up to that point in the season – including the 49ers – and players were talking about them all.

“When we went through the pieces, it turned out that certain people in certain position groups believed they were doing the right thing, and certain people in other position groups believed they were doing the right thing,” Martinez said. “All the time we saw, I thought, ‘Oh, I thought I should do that. ” Oh, well, I thought I should do that. ‘ It got to the point where it was like, “Okay, let’s go to the same page, the same thought process.” Every day we have improved and improved it through practice, and it has been excellent every week since then. ‘

For defensive coordinator Mike Pettine, the fact that the players had called the meeting was a very clear message.

“If your players, especially your better players, are your leaders, then in my opinion, build it up properly,” said Pettine on Friday.

“This is a big part of space growth. Sure, we were all accountable. Certainly I sometimes didn’t train well enough, and the assistants, we all agreed when we talked about it, there were assumptions that we had made the guys weren’t communicating well enough. We just got to the point where we asked, “You know what? We’re not going to make any assumptions.”

“Sure it’s better. (But) I wouldn’t say there is a direct correlation. It’s not that we flipped a switch and suddenly rose from 50 percent to 100. There is definitely room for improvement.”

In fact, it was the second player gathering they only had in defense this year after the starters in their second pre-season game in Baltimore on August 15 played badly when they planned it on the sidelines and went straight on at 2 in the morning: 30:00 from the airport to the stadium to Lambeau Field to discuss things.

What the August meeting showed was that the players were so committed that they met when they thought it was necessary – and it set the stage for the seasonally changing meeting that they held after the 49ers defeat, which Williams called designated seasonally changing.

“It was big, man. It was really big, ”Williams recalled. “We had a few things that we definitely had to remove from the first 49ers game. And I said to the boys, “If there is any coach who is able to expose certain areas, it is Kyle Shanahan.” Every player I spoke to who had him as an offensive coordinator loved it. They loved it. Everything he did made sense. The things he said to them were like, “Man, it works.”

“So if there is a trainer who is able to expose some of these things, it is he.” We needed this meeting. We needed that. We have become a better team and hopefully it will continue to show. “

Evidence can be found on the data sheet. During a stretch of seven mid-season games – starting with the team’s win on October 6th in Dallas and defeat in San Francisco – the Packers gave up a whopping 35 games of 20 yards or more, the sixth highest in the season’s league during this Period of time. In the last five games of the regular season, the unit gave up only 16 such games.

“I think every time the players take ownership you have a much better chance of making a difference. And I definitely think communication was a lot better,” said coach Matt LaFleur. “Everyone seems to be on the same page right now We’ve given up less of a chunk, but shoot, we’re going to go against a pretty explosive offense, so we have to be there on Sunday to minimize those explosive gains.

“I think it has improved a lot, but again you have to go out and do it.”

The Packers defense therefore knows that its strong communication must continue. The 49ers offense generated 78 games of 20 or more meters, the fourth most common in the NFL. And their defense only gave up 43, which is the least in the league.

“Without this game (in San Francisco), we don’t know if we’re the team we’re on,” said Williams. “I feel like we are a better team because of this game.”

Extra points

Remarkably, all 52 players in the Packers’ active squad practiced on Thursday. The recipients Geronimo Allison (disease) and Allen Lazard (ankle) both returned to work and did limited exercise after not exercising on Wednesday. “I think every time you have your entire arsenal on your team, you have a much better chance of going out there and doing well,” said LaFleur. … For the 49ers, the tight end of George Kittle (ankle) returned to training and was full of it after sitting outside in pain on Wednesday. “I feel great, thanks for asking,” Kittle said to reporters in San Francisco after training. According to LaFleur, travel coordinator Matt Klein is monitoring the blizzard that will hit the Midwest on Saturday when the packers take off. Before the 2016 NFC championship game in Atlanta, the packers were foggy in Green Bay and had to go to Milwaukee to fly. “We will adjust accordingly, but I haven’t noticed that yet,” said LaFleur.

Photos: Packers season 2019 in pictures

When the Green Bay Packers celebrated the 100th anniversary of the August 1919 meeting in Green Bay when the team was first organized, Lee-Wisconsin…

The Green Bay Packers had a tough night on the road on Sunday and fell to the San Francisco 49ers 37-8 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

The Green Bay Packers held a late Washington Redskins push to score a 20:15 win at Lambeau Field on Sunday and improve to 10-3.

Steve Apps, photographer of the Wisconsin State Journal, captured the action as the Green Bay Packers improved to 8-2 over the season by…

Behind another strong performance by quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the Green Bay Packers won an exchange party on Sunday evening, beating the Kansas Cit …

Steve Apps, photographer of the Wisconsin State Journal, captured the action when the Green Bay Packers held the Seattle Seahawks between 28:00 and 23:00 on Sunday …

The Green Bay Packers won a defensive battle against the Chicago Bears (10-3) in Soldier Field on Thursday evening.

Steve Apps, Wisconsin State Journal photographer, captured the action when Aaron Rodgers led the Green Bay Packers to a 42:24 win over the Oak.

Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw four touchdown passes when the Packers rolled over the New York Giants 31-13 at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

Steve Apps, Wisconsin State Journal photographer, captured the action when the Green Bay Packers attempted a comeback attempt in the fourth quarter by …

The Green Bay Packers returned after two touchdowns, defeating the Detroit Lions 23:20 at Mason Crosby’s last second field goal on Sunday.

,