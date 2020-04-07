After the release of the general drug in the US market increased by 7.7%

Lupine shares rose 7.7% in domestic trade on Tuesday after the launch of the public pill pharmaceutical company with a delay in the release of microfenolic acid into the US market.

New pills – The general prescription for Myfortic Delay Pills Pills Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp – are used to prevent limb acceptance in patients with kidney transplants. Lupine said he has taken the 180 mg and 360 mg tablets.

“USP had annual sales of about $ 156 million in the United States,” the company added, citing data from IQVIA MAT in February 2020.

Lupine also announced the launch after Concord Biotech Ltd’s partner was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

Loppin’s shares reached BSE at 706.70 rupees in trading on Tuesday morning. Shares have risen more than 8% in the past month, while the BSE Sensex lost more than 19% during the same global period, beating Covid-19 in the same global period. Is.

After improving the outlook for pharmaceutical stocks due to the recent health crisis, brokerages have recently been positive about Lupine stocks. Morgan Stanley has issued a call for ‘overweight in Lupine stocks with a target price of 948 rupees per share.

Another Motilal Oswal brokerage firm also has a “buy” rating on the stock exchange for 815 rupees. Although the company’s near-term outlook for the company may fade, limited price erosion in core trading, strong ANDA (the pipeline and growth better than industry in domestic brand formulation) will help tax it in the long run, the Chamber of Commerce said.