After they have rejected Trump’s peace plan, the Palestinians are worried “what will happen next?”

Palestinian farmers who grow tomatoes and cucumbers in greenhouses in the Jordan Valley always keep an eye on their subsistence crops. But they also look at the city they respect – and are afraid of losing.

Massoud Abu Thabbet is concerned that the peace plan proposed by US President Donald Trump last week means that he will lose the land that his family has worked on for generations.

He rejects Trump’s promise that the deal would improve the Palestinian economy.

“Even if they paved these roads with gold, we will not accept it. How can we have streets full of gold and then I cannot go to my Jerusalem to pray?” said Abu Thabbet.

Jerusalem is home to the third-holiest site in Islam, the noble shrine, where the al-Aqsa mosque stands. The site is also sacred to Jews, who refer to it as the Temple Mount.

For Palestinians al-Aqsa is both a national and a religious shrine. They insist that any future Palestinian state will have East Jerusalem as its capital and will include the mosque.

Palestinians say that the status of Jerusalem is the main obstacle to their acceptance of Trump’s plan.

For Abu Thabbet and many other Palestinians, the status of the holy city of Jerusalem is the main obstacle to their acceptance of the proposed Trump peace plan. (Irris Makler / CBC)

There are other elements that they have difficulty in registering, such as the recognition of Israel as a Jewish state and the decision not to allow the return of Palestinian refugees to their ancestors in Israel.

But they say the most painful proposal is the decision to designate Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

This part of the Washington plan is not internationally accepted because most countries, including Canada, believe that the status of Jerusalem should be regulated by negotiations between the parties.

The plan, which Trump has long called the “deal of the century,” proposes to give Palestinians limited self-government in parts of the West Bank, while Israel can ultimately preserve the settlements it has built there and also annex the Jordan Valley .

“Declaration of War”

The Palestinians rejected the plan outright, with President Mahmoud Abbas saying “1,000 times no” and PLO official Elias Zananiri declared it “nothing less than a declaration of war to the Palestinian people”.

Abbas had already broken contact with this government in Washington when Jerusalem was recognized as the capital of Israel in 2017.

After that, there was no Palestinian input in the negotiations for the Trump plan and no Palestinian presence in the Eastern Chamber in the White House when the plan was announced.

Trump unveiled his long-awaited Middle East peace plan at the White House last week, alongside a shining Benjamin Netanyahu. It presented a vision that was in line with the harsh, nationalist views of the Israeli leader, but did not meet Palestinian ambitions. (Susan Walsh / The Associated Press)

Some Israeli analysts have suggested that the Trump deal was in fact focused on the Israeli annexation of the Jordan Valley and other parts of the West Bank.

Barak Ravid, diplomatic correspondent for Israel’s Channel 13 news, argued that this was the case because no Palestinian leader, no matter how moderate, could agree to Trump’s terms.

“It is not a starter. You could therefore conclude that the purpose of this plan is to enable Israel to annex the Jordan Valley and Jewish settlements in the West Bank, while everything else remains the same,” he said. “And that is the answer of many to Israeli law.”

The Jordan Valley is a barren area that covers nearly a quarter of the occupied West Bank, adjacent to the Kingdom of Jordan. It is sparsely populated, with around 52,000 Palestinians and around 8,000 Jewish settlers, according to separate figures from the Israeli and Palestinian official surveys of 2018 and 2017 respectively.

The Jordan Valley is a sparsely populated agricultural region that makes up about a quarter of the West Bank. (Irris Makler / CBC)

Israel states that the region is of strategic importance as a gateway to Jordan, Iraq and Saudi Arabia.

Netanyahu announced its intention to annex it last month and said the Jordan Valley was vital to Israel’s security.

“This is our essential safety belt in the east. This is the eastern defensive wall.”

But Israel never took this step because it conquered the West Bank in 1967 because of international opposition, including from across the border Jordan, one of only two Arab countries that signed a peace agreement with Israel.

“Best deal”

Amos Gilad, a former head of the Israeli military intelligence service, declared Trump’s plan as the “best deal” every American president has ever offered Israel.

“Israel must enter into this deal with both hands,” said Gilad, director of the Institute for Policy and Strategy at the Interdisciplinary Center in Herzliya.

Both the largest political parties in Israel, the right-wing Likud party and the centrist blue and white party, have stated that they prefer the annexation of the Jordan Valley, even before the upcoming elections in March 2020.

Washington has so far put an end to unilateral Israeli actions. Trump’s senior adviser, his son-in-law Jared Kushner, said they did not want to see annexations for the Israeli elections.

Complex relationships

The Jewish settlement B’kaot is located on the ridge above the mosque in the village of Frush Bet Dajan, where the greenhouses of Massoud Abu Thabbet are located.

The relationships between Jewish settlers and Palestinian villagers, both mainly farmers, are complex.

Hazem Abu Muntaser calls the prayer for prayer in the mosque every Friday. He also runs a supermarket across the road. There is a TV in the corner, but no cash register. He collects the money in a drawer.

Hazem Abu Muntaser runs a supermarket in the Jordan Valley and says he is worried about a possible annexation. (Irris Makler / CBC)

“The ‘deal of the century’ that annexes the Jordan Valley will make a siege around us. Tomorrow, if it happens, they will say,” You must be back at 7 p.m., “they will intervene our lives,” said Abu Muntaser.

His son, Nur, agreed.

“Look what they are doing to us now. Imagine what it will be like if we are part of it. There are always Israeli soldiers patrolling here and the settlers want our water and our land. They are already asking us for water. What will happen after this? “

Traditional diplomatic formula

Days after Trump revealed his plan, the Palestinians called for an emergency meeting of the Arab League to respond.

Abbas spoke at length and said he knew he could not agree with the plan when Washington announced that East Jerusalem was part of Israel. “It will not be recorded in my history that I have given up Jerusalem,” he said.

The Arab League lagged behind the Palestinians and unanimously condemned the Washington deal and returned to the traditional formula of a two-state peace agreement.

Two days later, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) also rejected the Washington plan.

Local employees are shown in a greenhouse in Frush Bet Dajan, who prepare tomatoes and cucumbers for sale. (Irris Makler / CBC)

Washington had hoped for some Arab support, as ambassadors from Bahrain, Oman and the United Arab Emirates attended the Trump press conference in Washington.

In off-the-record briefings, Washington officials criticized this “old-fashioned” thinking.

In the Palestinian village of Frush Bet Dajan on the first Friday after Washington released his plan, the number of worshipers in their small mosque was swollen by visitors from other cities.

The local mosque in the village of Frush Bet Dajan, in the Jordan Valley, is shown. (Irris Makler / CBC)

Farrah Ghaleb made the 70-kilometer journey from his home in Ramallah.

“I come here this week, and many Palestinians come here, to let the world know that this is our Palestinian country and that Trump has no right to give it to Israel or Netanyahu,” Ghaleb said.

When he moved the US embassy to Jerusalem in 2018, Trump said he had “taken the issue of Jerusalem off the table.”

But the strength of the Palestinian response to the new Trump deal, and the breadth of Arab support for the Palestinians, show how much the issue of Jerusalem remains at the core of the conflict.