AFTER TIME: Abscam King Sad’s Wife’s Sad Life – News – The Palm Beach Post

Readers: In August 2018, we heard from a loyal reader, David Bludworth, who was the General Counsel of Palm Beach County from 1971-1993.

“Here’s a story you might get an answer for because I didn’t act as an SA,” Bludworth wrote. “Why did Marie Weinberg commit suicide?”

Post Time had no better luck than Bludworth in advancing this beyond what has already been published. But at least we can remind you of a strange national story that had more than one giant local connection. Aren’t they all?

It was Abscam.

In February 1980, the FBI reported that it had accused six U.S. congressmen and one U.S. senator of taking bribes from agents who lined up on the front lines of an Arab sheik seeking influence.

The key to the injection was a career cheater named Mel Weinberg, who then lived in Tequesta. In his three-year prison sentence for unrelated fraud in 1977, he had taken probation in return for helping the FBI by doing his best: con.

Among the congressional agents charged were Richard Kelly, a representative of the West Center of Florida, whose FBI announced he was driving $ 25,000 to $ 100 and $ 10 banknotes into his pockets at the Washington State City Hall. Kelly served 13 months in prison.

The senator was Harrison Williams of New Jersey. The FBI claims he pressured the influence of a secret FBI agent at a party located at the Delray Beach shipyard. Williams was sentenced to three years in prison.

The Weinbergs had moved from Long Island to a townhouse in the Tequesta Hills neighborhood in 1979.

Mel also secretly bought Stuart’s townhouse, which had almost the same look. It was his girlfriend Evelyn, who he also counted.

Marie had attempted suicide soon after her marriage to Mel. On Halloween Day 1981, when she learned about Evelyn and the second house, she met her 19-year-old husband. He said: “What I said then you always, that I’m the biggest liar in the world.”

Mary’s body was found on January 26, 1982 in the stairwell. A Palm Beach County medical inspector later decided he had hung himself two days earlier.

Mel Weinberg eventually married paramour. He died in June 2018 at the age of 93 at Palm Beach Gardens.

