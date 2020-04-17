After ‘Too Hot to Handle’, Haley’s Instagram shows who she’s still friends with

Spoilers ahead for handling too hot. Given that the whole reason Haley was overly oblivious to her treatment is because she didn’t get along with her castmates, it shouldn’t be too surprising that after getting too hot to deal, Haley’s Instagram shows she’s not friends with most of the other contestants. In the show, she was really only close with Francesca before leaving in Chapter 5 because of her bad attitude – even if she had no positive impact on the team, showing no personal growth and disobeying the laws. “Not enough progress has been made so that time on the retreat is over,” AI host Lana told Hayley. Not that she’s bothered, since she had previously voiced her hope for an elimination ceremony so she could leave.

Returning to the real world, Haley uploaded a picture to Instagram. “Hi Beaches, I’ll be back,” she captioned Selfie. Since then, she has not published much, although it appears to be archiving or deleting a few posts, because when she was introduced as Coad’s “Girl of the Day” in 2018, they have embedded much more deleted images now.

But she posted enough for us to take a peek at her post-show life. She still roams in Florida, where she lives and where she was still at the University of North Florida, in October. She was very involved in Greek life as Zeta Tao Alta while attending school. If she did not graduate in winter, she probably graduated this May, as she is now 22 years old.

But most importantly, Haley’s Instagram reveals where she is with her friendships with the other contestants from the show. While she was too hot to treat, she was openly hostile to many of her teammates and did not appear to have healed any of these wounds. On Instagram, Haley follows Chloe, Kelsey, Nicole, and of course Francesca.

She certainly does not follow David, Harry (who confronted him on the show because he hurt Francesca), Matthew (who called her for breaking the law), Rhonda or Sharon. None of the people she follows are following her (except Ronda, who is following Haley), so the dislike seems to be mutual.

However, although she does follow some of her cast members’ Instagrams, the only person who really deals with Haley’s posts is Francesca. She loved everything Haley had published since she came back. Nicole and Kelsey liked only one photo, and Chloe didn’t like any of her posts except for a promo video for Haley’s program.

It’s too hot for a treat taken a year ago, in April 2019, so it’s a long time for bad blood to warm even more or for friendship to fade. Haley had not been on the show as long as some of the other contestants, so she had less time to make lasting connections with them. And obviously she has no interest in forging them because she doesn’t even follow them on social media.