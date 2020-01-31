After trading Miami Dolphins, the future looks promising

HOUSTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 6: Kenny Stills # 12 and Laremy Tunsil # 78 of the Houston Texans pose after the game against the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium on October 6, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Mark Brown / Getty Images)

The Houston Texans got what they paid for when they sacrificed draft picks for proven talent.

The Houston Texans took a calculated risk in pledging their immediate future by making their next two round one selections and second round selections in 2021 against Laremy Tunsil, Kenny Stills and a fourth round selection in 2020 and a selection swapped for the sixth round in 2021.

The Texans gave little consideration for the players by exchanging Julien Davenport and Johnson Badeosi for two top-class starters in Tunsil and Stills. The Texans only approved 49 bags after allowing 62 bags last season, and Tunsil was awarded the Pro Bowl after a successful first year in Houston.

Tunsil started in 14 games and was a differentiator for the offensive line. Despite 14 false starts in the regular season, Tunsil was one of the better passport protectors in the league and improved the offensive line by playing 86 percent of the snaps on the offensive.

Tunsil is one of the better blindside tackles in the game at 25 and the Texans still have the option for the fifth year of the 2020 season in his rookie scale contract. Without a doubt the Texans will have to make him one of the highest paid tackles in the game, but he showed enough promise in his first year to justify these numbers in his next contract.

The Texans saw a life without a top tackle after swapping Duane Brown for the Seattle Seahawks and don’t want to go through that again.

In the meantime, stills was a ray of hope for itself as a broad recipient for the Texans. The stills ended the season with 55 receptions, four touchdown catches, 561 incoming goods and an average of 14 meters per catch.

Stills proved to be a very good third option on the offensive for Deshaun Watson, and alongside DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller, they proved to be an excellent option to deal with injuries all season.

Stills will remain under contract for just $ 7 million until the 2020 season. He could earn an extension if he repeats the success of the 2019 season.

The Texans have two good starters, which turned out to be a great deal for the offense as they continue to build a team around Watson.