After years of Brexit turmoil, the United Kingdom officially leaves the European Union

Goodbye, goodbye, auf wiedersehen, adieu.

With little fuss and not much fanfare, Britain left the European Union on Friday after 47 years of membership and jumped into the unknown in a historic blow.

The UK left officially at 11 p.m. local time – midnight in Brussels – where the EU headquarters are located.

Thousands of enthusiastic Brexit supporters gathered cheering outside the British parliament as the hour struck. They had hoped right now since the 52-48 percent vote in Britain in June 2016 to run away from the club to which it had joined in 1973.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson called Britain’s departure “a moment of true national renewal and change.”

But many British mourned the loss of their EU identity, and some marked the death with tears. There was also sadness in Brussels when British flags were silently removed from the many buildings of the block.

The British flag will be lowered from its pole on Friday outside the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France. (Associated press)

Whether the Brexit of Great Britain makes a proud nation that has reclaimed its sovereignty, or a reduced presence in Europe and the world, will be discussed for years to come.

Although the exit from Great Britain is a historic moment, it only marks the end of the first phase of the Brexit saga. When the British wake up on Saturday, they will notice little change.

The United Kingdom and the EU have given themselves a “transitional period” of 11 months – during which the United Kingdom will continue to follow the rules of the bloc – to conclude new agreements on trade, security and many other areas.

‘Historical alarm signal’

The now 27-membered EU will have to jump from one of its biggest setbacks in its 62-year history to confront an increasingly complicated world, while its former member becomes a competitor just over the English Channel.

French president Emmanuel Macron called Brexit a “historical alarm” that should force the EU to improve itself.

“It’s a sad day, let’s not hide it,” he said at a television address. “But it is a day that should also lead us to do things differently.”

Big Ben’s clock shows 23 o’clock Friday in London, the UK’s official departure from the European Union. (Alastair Grant / Associated Press)

He insisted that “more than ever” European citizens need a united Europe to defend their interests against China and the United States, to cope with climate change and migration and technological unrest.

In the many EU buildings in Brussels on Friday, British flags were quietly lowered, folded and removed. This is the first time that a country has left the EU, and many in the block ruined the day. EU President Ursula von der Leyen regretted that “when the sun rises tomorrow a new chapter for our union of 27 will begin.”

But she warned that the Brexit day would mean a big loss to the UK and said the island nation was on its way to a lonely life.

“Power is not in beautiful isolation, but in our unique union,” she said.

“Beginning of a new era”

Johnson insisted that after the Brexit, Great Britain would be “at the same time a major European power and truly global in our range and ambitions.”

“We want this to be the start of a new era of friendly cooperation between the EU and an energetic Britain,” said Johnson at a pre-recorded address for the country’s broadcast one hour before Britain’s exit.

In a break with usual practice, independent media were not allowed to film Johnson’s speech, which the government recorded Thursday at 10 Downing St.

We left the EU tonight – an extraordinary turning point in the life of this country. Let us come together now to exploit all the opportunities that Brexit offers – and let us unleash the potential of the entire UK. 🇬🇧

– @ Boris Johnson

Johnson won an election victory in December with a double promise to “get Brexit done” and provide improved jobs, infrastructure and services for the most disadvantaged areas of Britain, where support for leaving the EU is strongest. On Friday, he symbolically held a cabinet meeting in the pro-Brexit city of Sunderland in north-east England, instead of in London.

Johnson is a Brexit enthusiast, but he knows that many British are not, and his conservative government sought to mark the moment with quiet dignity. Red, white and blue lights illuminated government buildings and a countdown clock projected on the Prime Minister’s Downing Street residence.

There was no such restraint in nearby Parliament Square, where Arch-Brexiteer Nigel Farage gathered a crowd of several thousand, playing the patriotic song “Land of Hope and Glory,” while waiting for a moment when even Farage sometimes doubted that ever would come.

People celebrate at the statue of Winston Churchill as Britain leaves the EU on Brexit day in London, Great Britain, January 31, 2020. (Henry Nicholls / Reuters)

Londoner Donna Jones said she had come “to be a part of history.”

“It does not mean that we are anti-Europe, it just means that we want to be self-sufficient in a certain way,” she said.

But British who cherished their membership of the bloc – and the freedom it bought to live anywhere in 28 countries – mourned.

“Many of us just want to publicly express their grief,” said Ann Jones, who joined dozens of other Remainers on a march to the EU mission in London.

“And we don’t want any problems, we just want to say, well, we didn’t want this.”

Far from over

The journey from Great Britain to Brexit was long, rocky – and far from over.

The UK was never a genuine EU member, but leaving the block was for a long time regarded as a marginal idea. It gradually gained strength within the conservative party, which has a wing of fierce “euroskeptica” – opponents of EU membership. Former Prime Minister David Cameron finally agreed to hold a referendum and said he wanted to settle the issue once and for all.

It didn’t go that way. Since the 2016 vote, the United Kingdom has had difficult negotiations with the EU, which finally reached a deal for divorce conditions at the end of last year. But Britain is arguably leaving the block as divided as it was on the referendum day.

An official removes the flag of the European Union from the UK representation to the EU building in Brussels on Friday. (Olivier Hoslet / AFP via Getty Images)

In general, the large cities of Great Britain voted to stay in the EU, while small cities voted to leave. England and Wales supported the Brexit, while Northern Ireland and Scotland voted to stay.

Candlelit vigil was held in various Scottish cities, government buildings in Edinburgh were illuminated in the blue and yellow colors of the EU and the block’s flag continued to fly outside the Scottish parliament.

Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon said that Brexit “will be a moment of deep sorrow for many of us in the UK”.

“And here in Scotland, given that it happens against the will of the vast majority of us, that grief will be plagued by anger,” she said in a speech in Edinburgh.

Anti-Brexit protesters are gathering outside the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh on Friday. (Scott Heppell / Associated Press)

The government of the Scottish National Party of Sturgeon demands the right to hold a referendum on independence from the UK, something Johnson refuses to grant.

London, where more than 1 million EU citizens live, also voted in favor of staying in the bloc.

Mayor Sadiq Khan said he was “broken” about the Brexit. But he insisted that London should continue to welcome everyone regardless of “the color of your skin, the color of your flag, the color of your passport.”

I’m not going to lie: I’m deeply sad. We have left the EU, but London remains a beacon for progressive ideas, liberal values, decency and diversity. To our EU friends and neighbors who contribute so much: you are welcome and that will never change. #LondonIsOpen 🇪🇺pic.twitter.com/l8CxoRfu7G

– @ SadiqKhan

Negotiations between Britain and the EU on their new relationship are starting seriously in March and the first signs are not encouraging. The EU says that Britain cannot have full access to the EU’s internal market unless it follows the rules of the bloc, but Great Britain insists on not agreeing to follow an EU rules book in exchange for barrier-free trade.

With Johnson rock hard, he will not extend the transition period after December 31, months of uncertainty and bitterness are imminent.

In the English port of Dover, just 32 kilometers across the Channel of France, retired Philip Barry said he was convinced that it would all be worth it.

“My expectation is that there might be a small bump in the way, but it will eventually come true,” he said. “Someone once said: pain in the short term but profit in the long term.”