[afternoon-edition:-feb.-18,-2020]

No gray skies these days, and this much-necessary dose of sunshine comes with a large near 38 degrees. But it could be windy by the time you go away perform, with gusts of up to 25 mph on the forecast. The lower tonight will be 16 levels, and the subsequent two days will see similarly chilly temperatures, with highs closer to 25 degrees.

Trump predicted to grant clemency to disgraced ex-Gov. Rod Blagojevich: studies

President Donald Trump has commuted the 14-12 months prison sentence of disgraced previous Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, placing in movement a course of action that could cost-free him shortly from a Colorado prison right after serving far more than 7 a long time driving bars.

In detailing his go, Trump referred to as Blagojevich’s sentence “ridiculous.”

“Yes, we commuted the sentence of Rod Blagojevich,” Trump explained to reporters Tuesday before he departed on Air Power Just one. “He served 8 several years in jail, a extensive time. He appears like a incredibly nice individual, never know him.”

Trump’s move brings just one of the most strange legal dramas in Illinois history to a breathtaking conclusion. It is a tale reaching back far more than a ten years, to the December 2008 early morning arrest of Blagojevich by the FBI at his Ravenswood Manor dwelling.

Our staff report has every thing you need to have to know about today’s significant progress in the Blagojevich saga.

And columnist Mark Brown writes about how he hopes the rest of the story plays out.

Early voting begins tomorrow in Chicago. File

In Chicago, early voting starts tomorrow for the Illinois primary election. If you’re fascinated in casting your ballot before the huge hurry on March 17, here’s what you have to have to know. TheDream.US, an organization personalized for assisting faculty-certain immigrant learners, is doubling the quantity of scholarships it awards in Illinois from 60 to 120. Uncover out which universities acknowledge these scholarships. Two new circumstances of Legionnaires’ sickness have been reported at a senior house in north suburban Vernon Hills, bringing the full to five, such as a person earlier lethal case. Catch up. No surprise listed here: Chicago is America’s most corrupt metropolis, and Illinois is the 3rd-most corrupt point out, Block Club Chicago experiences. Get the information. Kamala Harris declared her endorsement for Kim Foxx — who has explained Harris as a mentor — today, saying the 1st expression Cook County prosecutor is a “national model” for prison justice reform. Read what else Harris had to say about Foxx. McDonald’s common Shamrock Shake is back tomorrow for the initially time in 3 yrs. See the new drink debuting at the identical time — a twist on the initial.

Movie critic Richard Roeper’s first discussion with Harrison Ford was an in-human being chat in 1990, timed to the release of “Presumed Harmless.” He remembers the actor answering incredibly politely, but in really brief sound bites.

For a long time, the Chicago native and Maine Township Significant College alum has been famously taciturn when dealing with the media. But not too long ago, Roeper says Ford was fairly the chatterbox though speaking about his new motion picture, “The Connect with of the Wild.”

Harrison Ford attends the Premiere of 20th Century Studios’ “The Simply call of the Wild” at El Capitan Theatre on February 13, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Getty

“I read the book when I was in superior school, as all of us did,” reported Ford. “I observed the ebook to be effective and actually appealing … as a metropolis boy increasing up in Chicago, it kind of stretched my ‘ken.’ And my Barbie as well, but that’s another tale.” Read the complete interview.

At his 1st massive league spring schooling, White Sox first-round choose Andrew Vaughn noted he did not get this considerably by paying out notice to analytics. “If you imagine about [launch angle], you commence performing odd stuff,” Vaughn stated. “You see men swinging PVC pipes, undertaking strange things with their swings, and which is just not me.”

