[afternoon-edition:-feb.-seventeen,-2020]

Mild snowfall and sleet this afternoon is predicted to give way to rain just in time for the rush hour commute, which should be a minor much less rushed thanks to the Presidents Working day vacation closing lots of places of work throughout the city.

Tomorrow, we’re seeking forward to partly sunny skies and temperatures in the balmy reduced-to-mid 30s.

Major tale

11 young children between 26 shot in Chicago this weekend

Even though all eyes were on Chicago as it hosted the NBA’s yearly All-Star celebration, the city had a dismal weekend, with incidents of gun violence that killed a few persons and wounded 11 young children.

Youngsters had been struck by gunfire from passing autos in Logan Square, Bridgeport and Clearing. At minimum a few little ones had been damage in accidental shootings, according to law enforcement.

A boy enjoying with a gun accidentally shot an eight-yr-aged boy and 12-calendar year-previous woman in Bronzeville. At 7-yr-previous girl unintentionally shot her 11-yr-outdated brother in Lawndale. A 14-calendar year-aged female was shot in Minimal Village by a 15-12 months-outdated, explained as a “male acquaintance,” who was dealing with a gun when it fired, putting her in the cheek, police said.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot weighed in on Twitter:

The past 24 hrs have been very unpleasant as we have witnessed more children impacted by gun violence—due in massive component to little ones and teens owning prepared entry to these lethal weapons. — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) February 16, 2020

Adults are failing these kids. We can’t normalize small children and teens with guns. We need extra supports, more enjoy and extra accountability. — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) February 16, 2020

Examine additional about this weekend’s gun violence.

Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Sunshine-Instances

Extra information you need

The NBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago experienced quite a few highs (which include a shock Obama sighting) and a number of lows. One particular point is specific: Kobe Bryant’s absence was felt. Check out out all of our coverage right here. The Archdiocese of Chicago hasn’t shared a checklist of all the church buildings it expects to shut and market in the following several a long time, but reporter David Roeder tallied them up. His forecast may perhaps shock you. These black, tanklike sherps parading by the metropolis Friday have been element of a marketing for Kanye West’s newest Yeezy sneaker, QNTM. Free of charge pairs of the $250 sneakers ended up thrown to screaming supporters from the again of the ATVs. Lines stretched all over the block at shoe shops for the shoe’s official launch Sunday, and by late afternoon they were now becoming resold for as considerably as $four,000. Read through more about this weekend’s footwear frenzy. Articles warning: There are some grisly aspects in this tale about Animal Treatment and Handle responding to a horse discovered dead more than the weekend at a dwelling in Englewood. Its operator denies that the animal was mistreated. Here’s an update with the most recent. Aldermen cited the expanding acceptance of European soccer — which provides fans out at odd several hours to observe matches on Greenwich Necessarily mean Time — in their determination to enable firms begin serving booze earlier. How this influences your brunch options.

A brilliant a person

You really do not have to be a athletics enthusiast to really feel nostalgia and delight for the Chicago Bulls period that introduced us a split pair of 3-peats, from 1991 to 1998. All Chicagoans, earlier and existing, will value Rick Telander’s recounting of the Feb. six, 1988 dunk contest that marked Michael Jordan’s debut as the powerhouse who would “dominate the collective minds of basketball lovers for several many years to come.”

John Swart/AP

To get started with, the two key contestants — the not-fairly 25-calendar year-previous Jordan and 28-yr-aged Dominique Wilkins — were being equally stars in their key, both of those presently voted into the All-Star Video game alone and both equally former dunk-contest champs. In time, each would be inducted into the Hall of Fame. Wilkins was a warrior, and it already was acknowledged that MJ under no circumstances showed up to finish 2nd in just about anything.

Examine it below: The weekend Michael Jordan seriously became MJ

From the press box

As baseball reckons with the Astros dishonest scandal at spring instruction, Cubs stars Kris Bryant and Yu Darvish didn’t hold again their stinging criticism.

“It’s worse than steroids,” Bryant reported of Houston’s indication-stealing plan, whilst Darvish contended the Astros should really be stripped of their 2017 title.

Your everyday question ☕

