Afternoon Edition: March 16, 2020

Leading story

Election day is tomorrow in Illinois

Irrespective of the coronavirus building problems for lots of, tomorrow is Election Working day in Illinois.

Voters will head to the polls to vote in the Democratic or Republican primaries and pick a prospect for president, U.S. Senate, U.S. Property of Associates and the Illinois Legislature.

Nearby races in the Chicago spot involve Cook dinner County State’s Legal professional, the Illinois Supreme Court, the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District Board of Commissioners and the Cook dinner County Board of Critique.

As the coronavirus outbreak forces several to keep dwelling and observe “social distancing,” Chicago broke its most important election document for early voting and broke its record for mail-in ballots, with virtually 118,000 ballots requested.

If you’re voting tomorrow, there are some things you can do to limit your exposure to the coronavirus, like keeping at the very least 6 ft absent from folks any time doable, washing your fingers regularly and keeping you hands away from your experience.

Really do not know if you’re registered? You can verify your position at the Cook County Clerk’s Workplace internet site. If you are not registered, you can nonetheless sign up tomorrow, but you are going to want to carry two varieties of ID and solid your ballot right away after registering.

Browse our full voting guide and see the Solar-Times’ Editorial Board’s endorsements.

Our journalists are performing all around the clock, from the area and from residence, to deliver you the newest info you have to have on COVID-19.

Far more information you need

If you have acquired home for an excess household on your Chicago lot or an condominium in your basement, Mayor Lori Lightfoot thinks you must be able to increase it. A new ordinance could maximize the supply of affordable housing and enable very long-time period property owners keep put if they will need rental revenue. 5 people today including a law enforcement officer and a gunman have died in a capturing at a Missouri fuel station following the gunman went within and opened fire, police explained this morning. Here’s the hottest. Chicago’s oldest residential structures would have till 2023 to install smoke detectors with 10-calendar year batteries under a high-priced fire basic safety mandate highly developed now — over the objections of the Chicago Hearth Section. Fran Spielman breaks down equally sides of the argument. State regulators currently purchased all video gambling devices be shut down throughout Illinois until the end of March, bringing the gaming industry to a entire stop a day soon after officials shuttered Illinois casinos to stem the unfold of the coronavirus. The ban goes into impact at 9 p.m. tonight. A day just before the Illinois most important, Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker is endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden for president — calling him the “right candidate to defeat Donald Trump.” Why Pritzker mentioned he’s backing Biden. As movie theaters shut and extremely predicted films like “Mulan” and “A Tranquil Place, Portion II” get postponed, Richard Roeper writes about what helps make heading to the flicks so specific, even though encouraging us to strike the Pause button on the shared moviegoing expertise, at the very least for now. Read his column.

A vibrant one particular

There might not be any human readers at the Shedd Aquarium, but the dolphins and fish that reside there ended up nonetheless greeted by some friendly faces on the other aspect of the glass this weekend.

Though the aquarium is shut to website visitors to help control the spread of the coronavirus, the team at the Shedd have been having resourceful with setting up pursuits for the animals. On Sunday, they took some of the penguins on a discipline trip close to the aquarium to investigate.

Penguins in the Amazon?!

Some of the penguins went on a discipline excursion to meet up with other animals at Shedd. Wellington appeared most interested in the fishes in Amazon Rising! The black-barred silver bucks also seemed fascinated in their unconventional visitor. pic.twitter.com/KgYWsp5VQD

— Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) March 15, 2020

One particular rockhopper penguin, named Wellington, seemed especially fascinated in the fish in the Amazon Mounting exhibit. And the freshwater species, like the pink-bellied piranhas and the black-barred silver pounds, were being also intrigued by their peculiar customer.

A Magellanic penguin, Monte, took a excursion to the Polar Participate in Zone, yet another Shedd show, to see some dolphins.

Examine the complete tale and see extra photographs from the penguins’ field trip.

From the push box

Though the rest of the sports activities planet goes into hibernation, the NFL offseason brought out a bombshell this afternoon with the Texans sending star receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Cardinals. If that’s any indicator, football fans are in for an fascinating few days.

No cost agency formally commences Wednesday, so here’s our tracker of all the Bears-connected moves. The crew is reportedly conversing to ex-Saints QB Teddy Bridgewater, who would likely arrive in as a substitute for Mitch Trubisky under centre.

Finally, with the IHSA basketball playoffs canceled, Michael O’Brien served up his closing Tremendous 25 rankings of the year. Verify out who completed No. 1 in the Chicago spot this 12 months.

On Friday, we questioned you what you approach on accomplishing at home as well being officers inspire “social distancing” due to the fact of the coronavirus. Here’s what some of you claimed:

Currently in self isolation. I am sleeping, examining and observing films. Due to the fact I am ill the emphasis is on snooze

— Elana Michelle (@elanamich70) March 13, 2020

Write. Cleanse closets. Publish.

— tricia despres (@CHIwriter) March 13, 2020

