Afternoon evenings will be shown without study hearings on Coronavirus fears

Late-night comedy shows by Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, Trevor Noah, and others will allegedly record uneducated audiences as network producers seek to implement social distancing in response to their coronavirus spread.

Major late-night shows are expected to remain on tape and live, as expected, but will forgo live audiences providing the laughs and applause of the programs. NBC told the Hollywood Reporter that The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night With Seth Meyers will be suspending the public as a “precautionary” effort to “lower the broadcast rate in our communities.”

Comedy Central’s Tthe Daily Show with Trevor Noah, will also film without a live audience and in the studio. “This measure is very cautious and concerned about the spread of the COVID-19 virus and for the guidance of New York City officials to take appropriate action,” the cable network told the reporter.

CBS also issued a statement regarding The late show with Stephen Colbert. “This measure has been taken with great caution regarding the spread of the COVID-19 virus and the uncertainty of the situation for the coming weeks,” the network said.

“There has been no specific news at The Ed Sullivan Theater to arouse public concern about plans to attend the show tonight, tomorrow, or in the last weeks.”

CBS has announced separately that it will postpone production for the latest season of the reality show Survivor.

“Awaiting world events, the plan is to return to production on May 19. The health and safety of shipwrecks and production members is our top priority,” said network and producers in a communicated to various points of communication.

According to the report, other late-night shows, such as Full Frontal, with Samantha Bee on TBS, and last week’s Tonight with John Oliver on HBO also suspend audiences in the studio.

