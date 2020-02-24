afternoon-version:-feb.-24,-2020

Superior afternoon. Here’s the most up-to-date news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about a 4-moment examine that will short you on today’s most significant tales.

Hope you brought your umbrella! This afternoon will see a large of 41 degrees and with rain very likely starting at 5 p.m. Tonight’s predicted lower is 36 degrees. And although we had been graced with spring temperatures this weekend, it is nevertheless winter: tomorrow early morning, the rain will transform to major, damp snow — up to six inches is achievable. The snow won’t let up until Wednesday morning, so be prepared to shovel.

Top story

Jussie Smollett pleads not guilty to new rates in despise-criminal offense hoax case

This time very last yr, prosecutors dropped the expenses dealing with former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett in link with the alleged hate-criminal offense attack he was accused of fabricating. The sudden withdrawal of the 16 felony counts filed versus the actor sent shockwaves across Chicago and the relaxation of the region.

So why was Smollett back in a Chicago courtroom currently?

A new, six-count indictment was filed in opposition to Smollett two months ago, accusing the former “Empire” star of faking the assault. The indictment, which rebuked Cook dinner County State’s Lawyer Kim Foxx’s decision last 12 months to dismiss charges towards Smollett, argues that it was “in the curiosity of justice” to once again charge Smollett, presented the “extensive nature” of Smollett’s false experiences and the manpower law enforcement devoted to investigating his case.

Smollett pleaded not responsible to the new indictment this morning, and walked out of the courtroom with out putting up any money soon after the choose identified he wasn’t a flight possibility.

Count on the Smollett saga to continue on to make headlines. The actor also faces a lawsuit in federal court, the place the metropolis of Chicago is in search of to recuperate the $130,000 expended investigating the scenario. His Los Angeles- and New York-based attorneys, Mark Geragos and Tina Glandian, are also going through a defamation accommodate submitted by the the two brothers who claim to have been hired by Smollett to phony the assault.

Andy Grimm has all the facts on what happened in court these days.

Chicago Community Colleges officers Monday introduced a a great deal-expected proposed calendar for the 2020-21 college 12 months. Mitchell Armentrout/Sunshine-Moments

A lot more information you need to have

Chicago Public Educational facilities officers right now unveiled a significantly-expected proposed calendar for the 2020-21 university 12 months. Bookmark this. Initially-month gross sales of recreational marijuana produced over $10 million in tax revenues, officials mentioned now. Here’s how the state options to devote it. Harvey Weinstein was convicted this early morning at his sexual assault trial, sealing his dizzying tumble from impressive Hollywood studio manager to arch-villain of the #MeToo movement. What occurred in court nowadays. With its mixed congregation of Presbyterians, Methodists and Congregationalists dwindling, the United Church of Hyde Park’s monetary circumstance has developed progressively dire. We profiled the combat to help you save it. You may possibly quickly be ready to board CTA buses — and fork out your fare — from the doorway in the back. A 6-thirty day period pilot plan starts off this summertime on two South Facet routes: No. J14 Jeffrey Soar and No. 192 College of Chicago Hospitals Express. Study why they are striving this. Katherine Johnson, a mathematician who calculated rocket trajectories and earth orbits for NASA’s early space missions and was later on portrayed in the 2016 strike movie “Hidden Figures,” about pioneering black female aerospace workers, has died. She was 101. Examine her obituary.

A vivid one

Tomorrow is Paczki Day, which suggests it is that time of calendar year yet again when Chicagoans debate the Polish treat’s pronunciation. So you know: paczki is plural (POONCH-crucial) and one pastry is a paczek (POON-verify).

[We’ve got a helpful video here.]

Also recognized as Excess fat Tuesday, Paczki Working day marks the very last working day right before the Lenten time starts for Christians. Mainly because Lent is intended to be a time of fasting and prayer, lots of people shell out the working day right before gorging them selves on, well, paczki.

Paczki boxed and completely ready to go at the Pticek & Sons Bakery on 55th & Naragansett for Paczki Working day. | File

The Polish treats are related to jelly doughnuts, but they’re *notjelly doughnuts. Paczki dough is richer, and includes a bit of Polish vodka or other spirits. The treats are typically topped with both powdered sugar or glaze, and they’re stuffed with flavored cream, custard or jelly.

Now that you’re craving paczki, here’s a map of where by you’ll be in a position to get some tomorrow. Several places will provide out rapidly, so contacting forward is a superior concept.

From the push box

The Blackhawks lived up to their billing as sellers at the NHL trade deadline today by transport goalie Robin Lehner to Vegas and defenseman Erik Gustafsson to Calgary.

The NFL Scouting Blend also commences this 7 days, which represents a significant option for GM Ryan Speed and the Bears to obtain information forward of the draft. Listed here are four buzzing issues for Pace and Co. to solution in Indianapolis.

Spring education online games are underway for the Cubs and White Sox in Arizona this afternoon, whilst the Bulls and Blackhawks are off until eventually Tuesday night. Jon Lester will make his spring debut for the Cubs tomorrow, much too.

